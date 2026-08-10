Watch: At The Alliance Party With Salman Khan

Salman Khan, Gauahar Khan, Mini Mathur, Soha Ali Khan, and many more gathered at Sohail Khan's Mumbai residence to celebrate the success party of Prime Video's reality show The Alliance.

Key Points Sohail Khan hosted a party for contestants of The Alliance.

Salman Khan, Kushal Tandon, Gauahar Khan, Daisy Shah, Zaid Darbar, Riva Kishan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu were among the attendees.

Host Kunal Kemmu thanked the show's team and contestants for The Alliance's successful first season, which concluded with Mini Mathur as the winner.

After the first season of Prime Video's reality show, The Alliance, wrapped up, Sohail Khan hosted a party at his Mumbai home.

Among those who attended were Kushal Tandon, Gauahar Khan, Daisy Shah, Zaid Darbar, Riva Kishan, Soha Ali Khan and host Kunal Kemmu. But it was Salman Khan in his all-black look that got everyone's attention.

Salman's Stylish Appearance

Salman Khan looked stylish in his black cowboy hat.

He had briefly appeared on the show to share an emotional moment with brother Sohail.

Sohail's Family Cheers For Him

Arbaaz Khan with his wife Sshura.

Alvira Agnihotri with Atul Agnihotri.

Star-Studded Guest List

Host Kunal Kemmu arrives with Soha Ali Khan. Later, Kunal shared pictures from the party along with a special note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

The Alliance Season One Success

Mini Mathur won the show, taking home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Gauahar Khan, seen here with husband Zaid Darbar.

Later in the night, Kushal Tandon was seen dancing with 'brother for life' Sohail Khan. Watch below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUSHAL TANDON (@therealkushaltandon)

Sussanne Khan with Arslan Goni.

Agu Stanley Chiedozie with his rumoured girlfriend.

Daisy Shah.

Payal Dhare.

Delbar Arya.

Riva Kishan.

Anjali Sivaraman and Ruhee Dosani.

Vanshaj Singh.

Niti Taylor.

Ishita Dutta with Vatsal Sheth.

Sonakshi Sinha.

Iulia Vantur.

Yasmin Karachiwala.

Suniel Shetty.

Ashish Chowdhary.

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Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff