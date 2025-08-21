Aryan Khan Makes A Confession

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan at the The Ba***ds of Bollywood launch. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsaran/Rediff

As impossible as it may sound, but somebody managed to steal Shah Rukh Khan's spotlight.

It was son Aryan Khan.

The proud papa introduced the 27 year old on Wednesday evening as junior makes his directorial debut with the OTT series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

We all know Aryan looks remarkably like his father, but the resemblance extends beyond just facial features. It includes the superstar's charisma and charm as well.

When Aryan spoke to the audience for the first time, he even sounded just like his father.

WATCH: Aryan Khan's honest confession

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The event was hosted by King Khan himself and he brought his signature wit with one zinger after another.

SRK said he was sceptical when Aryan first pitched him the idea about making a show on the Hindi film industry.

"I thought, is he going to share the CCTV footage of Mannat on YouTube?" Shah Rukh quipped.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan at the The Ba***ds of Bollywood launch. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsaran/Rediff

The Ba***ds of Bollywood raises a toast and also roasts Bollywood, as it promises a peek into the glitzy world and the reality behind it all.

Aryan shares writing credits with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan.

"If I am being honest, it took me a while to really catch the tone of the show. Once I did, I was completely drawn in," SRK said.

The actor appeared on stage wearing a bandage as he suffered an injury earlier this month.

He gave a quick health update, saying it will take him a couple of months to recover.

"One hand is enough for me to lift the National Award," he said, referencing to his National Award win for Jawan.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Sahher Bambba at the The Ba***ds of Bollywood launch. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsaran/Rediff

Shah Rukh then introduced the star cast of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which includes Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Gautami Kapoor and Rajat Bedi.

SRK then made an emotional appeal to his fans.

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan's emotional appeal to fans

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Aryan welcomed his mum Gauri Khan on stage, who couldn't stop smiling.

"I thank her for producing the show and, most importantly, for producing me," Aryan said.

The mother-son duo hugged each other.

Gauri sided with SRK and the couple proudly watched their son as he took centrestage.

WATCH: What Bobby Deol likes about Aryan Khan

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The trailer begins with SRK's voiceover as he gives a glimpse into the workings of Bollywood.

"Kuch log hero ke ghar paida hote hai, aur kuch hero paida hote hai (Some people are born in a hero's house and some people are born heroes)," he says.

Lakshya is introduced as a rising star named Aasmaan Singh, who navigates the film industry.

His Killco-star Raghav Juyal plays his bestie, while Sahher Bambba is the leading lady.

IMAGE: Lakshya and Raghav Juyal at the The Ba***ds of Bollywood launch. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsaran/Rediff

Bobby Deol plays superstar Ajay Talvar, the villain of the story.

The preview also features cameos by Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh.

It ends with a meta joke that takes a dig at celebs, who gain more fame after serving jail time in controversial cases.

"Tension nahi lene ka, andar jaa kar log aur bhi famous ho jaate hain (Don't worry, people become even more famous after going to jail)," a character says.

The blend of self-awareness and cheeky humour is refreshing.

IMAGE: Team The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsaran/Rediff

The Ba***ds of Bollywood premieres on Netflix on September 18.