WATCH: Anil Kapoor's Candid Confession

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor at the Subedaar trailer launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film also stars Radhikka Madan, Mona Singh, Kushboo Sundar and Saurabh Shukla.

Subedaar will release on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.

The launch event of Subedaar unfolded as a double celebration for leading man, Anil Kapoor.

A walk into the venue felt like a stroll down memory lane, lined with posters of some of his iconic characters from Ram Lakhan, Mr India, Virasat, 1942: A Love Story, Nayak: The Real Hero, Tezaab and Lamhe, tracing his remarkable four-decade journey in Indian cinema.

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor's iconic roles over the years. Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

What started as a trailer launch soon became a tribute to the star.

Frenzied fans, gathered outside the open-air venue, cheered loudly the moment they caught a glimpse of the star.

AK smiled and waved at them, while the host summed it up perfectly: "That's true stardom. You can't create it, you can only earn it."

Talking about his journey, Anil said he feels "incredibly blessed" to receive so much love from the audience, adding that it pushes him to keep working harder.

IMAGE: Mona Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Anil Kapoor, Radhikka Madan, Kushboo Sundar, Suresh Triveni at the Subedaar trailer launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

In a fun moment, Anil Kapoor joked about his family, saying his wife Sunita Kapoor prefers to stay away from his work and often seems happily uninterested in all the film talk.

"I don't think I have any fan in the house, I don't think even a little bit of fan element on my work in my house," Anil's candid confession left the room smiling.

"Just now, when I was leaving home, I went to my wife's room to say bye, and she was like, 'Where are you going?' I don't think she knows what is happening in my life, she doesn't have anything to do with my profession. I said, 'It's my movie trailer launch today', and she was like, 'Where? Which film?' So that's the kind of family I belong to," he added.

WATCH: Anil Kapoor praises Subedaar co-star Radhikka Madan

Video: Viral Bhayani

In Subedaar, Anil plays Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a former army officer striving to build a peaceful life after years of service. But peace, as the trailer suggests, is short-lived.

Directed by Tumhari Sulu and Daldal fame Suresh Triveni, the film positions itself as a gritty, high-stakes action drama, layered with an emotional father-daughter story at its core.

IMAGE: Mona Singh, Kushboo Sundar and Radhikka Madan at the Subedaar trailer launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Radhikka Madan plays Shyama, Anil Kapoor's daughter, whose life is thrown into turmoil when the conflict escalates after Arjun crosses paths with a formidable local gangster, portrayed by Mona Singh.

With Subedaar, Mona continues her streak of bold and unconventional choices with a villainous turn as Babli Didi, a character she calls "unapologetically flawed".

WATCH: Mona Singh talks about her villainous avatar

Video: Viral Bhayani

Anil said Subedaar is a "very special" film for him and this role is one of the "most challenging roles" of his career.

"I've done it as usual with all my heart and soul. I've worked hard on my part and I've worked with all my heart. As I always do," Anil shares, reflecting his dedication to every character he inhabits.

Kushboo Sundar, who plays Anil's wife in Subedaar, vouches for his total commitment to every role, calling him a constant source of inspiration on set.

She shared heartfelt memories of reuniting with Anil Kapoor decades after their first collaboration Meri Jung.

WATCH: Kushboo Sundar shares her Meri Jung memories

Video: Viral Bhayani

IMAGE: Team Subedaar at the trailer launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Subedaar will stream from March 5 on Amazon Prime Video.