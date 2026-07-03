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Watch: Aamir Khan Spills The Beans On His Wedding

By REDIFF MOVIES July 03, 2026 16:06 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Aamir Khan made the special screening of Pritam And Pedro even more exciting by making a big announcement.

Key Points

  • 'Haan, meri shaadi ho rahi hai July 5 ko, aur bahut hi chhoti si shaadi hai .'
  • Anil Kapoor and Vidhu Vinod Chopra were spotted at the screening.
  • As were Ashutosh Gowarikar, Sudhir Mishra, Shoojit Sircar.
 

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan made his weekend wedding official at the Pritam And Pedro screening.

'Haan, meri shaadi ho rahi hai July 5 ko, aur bahut hi chhoti si shaadi hai,' he said.

Aamir will marry Gauri Spratt on July 5 after making it official in March 2025.

Watch the video below for more wedding details

 

 

Aamir Khan with son Junaid

Aamir's son has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, from his first wife Reena Dutta.

He has a son, Azad, from his second wife, Kiran Rao.

 

Ira Khan with Nupur Shikhare

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare.

 

Arshad Warsi with, Mona Singh and Vir Hirani

The Pritam And Pedro cast: Arshad Warsi, Mona Singh, Vir Hirani.

 

Rajkumar Hirani, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor

Rajkumar Hirani is the creator, co-writer, producer, and editor of Pritam And Pedro. Anil Kapoor joins in.

 

Hirani with Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Hirani with mentor and frequent producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh.

 

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor.

 

Bhumi Pednekkar

Bhumi Pednekkar.

 

Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta.

 

Barkha Singh

Barkha Singh.

 

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran.

 

Vidya Malavade

Vidya Malavade will be seen in the week's other release Baby Do Die Do.

 

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal.

 

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey plays the villain in Pritam And Pedro.

 

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor.

 

Abhimanyu Dassani

Abhimanyu Dassani.

 

Vineet Kumar Singh

Vineet Kumar Singh.

 

Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan.

 

Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal.

 

Satyadeep Mishra

Satyadeep Mishra.

 

Sooraj Pancholi

Sooraj Pancholi.

 

Sajid Nadiadwala

Sajid Nadiadwala.

 

Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar.

 

Sudhir Mishra

Sudhir Mishra.

 

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty.

 

Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover.

 

Javed Akhtar and Rumi Jafry

Javed Akhtar and Rumi Jafry.

 

Ashutosh Gowarikar with brother Avinash

Ashutosh Gowarikar with his brother Avinash Gowarikar.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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