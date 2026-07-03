Watch: Aamir Khan Spills The Beans On His Wedding

Aamir Khan made the special screening of Pritam And Pedro even more exciting by making a big announcement.

Key Points 'Haan, meri shaadi ho rahi hai July 5 ko, aur bahut hi chhoti si shaadi hai .'

Anil Kapoor and Vidhu Vinod Chopra were spotted at the screening.

As were Ashutosh Gowarikar, Sudhir Mishra, Shoojit Sircar.

Aamir Khan made his weekend wedding official at the Pritam And Pedro screening.

'Haan, meri shaadi ho rahi hai July 5 ko, aur bahut hi chhoti si shaadi hai,' he said.

Aamir will marry Gauri Spratt on July 5 after making it official in March 2025.

Watch the video below for more wedding details

Aamir's son has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, from his first wife Reena Dutta.

He has a son, Azad, from his second wife, Kiran Rao.

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare.

The Pritam And Pedro cast: Arshad Warsi, Mona Singh, Vir Hirani.

Rajkumar Hirani is the creator, co-writer, producer, and editor of Pritam And Pedro. Anil Kapoor joins in.

Hirani with mentor and frequent producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Vaani Kapoor.

Bhumi Pednekkar.

Divya Dutta.

Barkha Singh.

Shriya Saran.

Vidya Malavade will be seen in the week's other release Baby Do Die Do.

Vicky Kaushal.

Vikrant Massey plays the villain in Pritam And Pedro.

Tusshar Kapoor.

Abhimanyu Dassani.

Vineet Kumar Singh.

Kabir Khan.

Raghav Juyal.

Satyadeep Mishra.

Sooraj Pancholi.

Sajid Nadiadwala.

Shoojit Sircar.

Sudhir Mishra.

Suniel Shetty.

Sunil Grover.

Javed Akhtar and Rumi Jafry.

Ashutosh Gowarikar with his brother Avinash Gowarikar.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff