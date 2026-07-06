Watch: Aamir Khan Kisses Bride Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt tied the knot in a registered marriage ceremony in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt at their wedding. Gauri's son Quinn sits between the couple. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Spratt/Instagram

Key Points Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act in an intimate ceremony at Aamir's Mumbai home.

Irfan Pathan shared a video on Instagram showing the newlyweds' romantic first dance and registration formalities.

Aamir Khan, 61, and Gauri Spratt, 47, made their relationship public during Khan's 60th birthday celebrations last year.

Just how did Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt get married over the weekend? Irfan Pathan, one of the guests at the wedding, shared a heartfelt inside video on social media.

The clip showed Aamir and Gauri completing the registration formalities and then sharing a dance, as family and friends cheered them on. Aamir was also seen hugging and kissing Gauri during the dance.

Heartfelt Congratulations and Wedding Attire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official)

Congratulating the couple, Pathan wrote, 'Dear Aamir Bhai & Gauri, Heartiest congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter, and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings. So happy for you both, congratulations once again!'

The Assorted Guest List

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Aamir Khan, 61, and Gauri Spratt, 47, solemnised their wedding under the Special Marriage Act. The wedding was held at his residence in Bandra, northwest Mumbai.

Aamir's children Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan and Gauri's son Quinn were present at the wedding.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Aamir's Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker arrives with wife Sunita, his brother Avinash Gowarikar and his wife Shazia were among the guests.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Rajkumar Hirani, who directed Aamir in 3 Idiots and PK, was a guest.

As were actors Elli AvrRam and Vir Das and politician Raj Thackeray.

Video: ANI

Guests braved the heavy rains and gusty winds to reach the venue. Business mogul Mukesh Ambani's convoy was halted temporarily, due to a fallen tree.

Video: ANI

Rhea Chakraborty was a guest at the ceremony.

Preparations and Aamir's Marital History

Photograph: ANI Photo

Aamir's residence was transformed on the occasion of his wedding.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Preparations had been underway through the weekend, with workers seen setting up seating arrangements and making final touches despite the heavy rains in the city.

Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Junaid and Ira. The couple parted ways in 2002.

He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. After 16 years of marriage, they announced their separation in 2021.

Aamir made his relationship with Gauri Spratt public during his 60th birthday celebrations last March.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff