News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Was Bombay To Goa Offered To Rajiv Gandhi?

Was Bombay To Goa Offered To Rajiv Gandhi?

By SUBHASH K JHA
May 22, 2023 11:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan and Aruna Irani in Bombay To Goa.

Amitabh Bachchan's first hit film was the 1972 comedy thriller, Bombay To Goa.

While it is a much-viewed film over the years, not many know this movie was first offered to Rajiv Gandhi, then an Indian Airlines pilot!

And it was Mehmood who made this offer.

While Rajiv Gandhi's exact reaction to the offer is not known, it is believed that he suggested his friend Amitabh Bachchan's name instead.

The film has another interesting behind-the-scenes story.

According to Shatrughan Sinha, who played the villain, Bachchan accidentally hit his face during an action sequence.

"I started bleeding profusely," Sinha tells Subhash K Jha.

"There was panic on location. I was nervous, but Amitabh was more nervous and panic-stricken than me. He became so disturbed that I had to pacify him although I was the injured party."

***

Guess Who Anurag Kashyap Bumped Into?

IMAGE: Kalki Koechlin and Abhay Deol in Dev D.

That Aditya Chopra, who turned a year older on May 21, watches films in theatres on the opening day, is common knowledge in the film industry.

Anurag Kashyap discovered this firsthand when he went to see his 2009 release Dev D on its opening day at a theatre in Mumbai.

Quite a few film folk were in attendance -- Anupam and Kirron Kher, Minissha Lamba and Madhu Mantena...

But the surprise of the evening was Aditya Chopra, who Anurag realised was sitting right next to him.After nodding and smiling at the VIP spectator, Anurag held his breath as his film unfolded on screen.

After the screening, Adi sent Anurag a message saying Dev D rocked and that he should continue on the path that he had chosen for himself.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
The 70 Best Films Of Amitabh Bachchan -- I
The 70 Best Films Of Amitabh Bachchan -- I
Dev D turns 10
Dev D turns 10
Diana Glitters At Cannes
Diana Glitters At Cannes
Faf du Plessis hails Kohli's heroic efforts
Faf du Plessis hails Kohli's heroic efforts
Why Indian Aviation Faces Turbulence
Why Indian Aviation Faces Turbulence
Naveen Cracks Another Jibe At Kohli
Naveen Cracks Another Jibe At Kohli
Kohli's knee injury raises alarm for India's WTC hopes
Kohli's knee injury raises alarm for India's WTC hopes

More like this

Vijay Varma's Dapper Cannes Look

Vijay Varma's Dapper Cannes Look

OTT: Witches, Cannibals, Spies, Romance!

OTT: Witches, Cannibals, Spies, Romance!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances