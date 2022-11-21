'The only way to bring the audience back is to give them stories that come from the heart.'

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan in Uunchai.

The sudden success of Hindi films like Uunchai and Drishyam 2 has given the movie industry the guts to take on the digital threat.

One now hears of the two films postponing their streaming date.

Confirming this, Unnchai's Co-Producer Mahavir Jain tells Subhash K Jha, "We are thinking of OTT four to five months down the line. At the moment, Uunchai is scaling its own Everest!"

With women's clubs, families, senior citizen associations and now, even the heroes of 26/11 going in for special shows of Sooraj Barjatya's new film, Uunchai is rekindling hope and happiness and renewing bonds of friendship among people.

"Uunchai was always meant to bring audiences back to the theatres," Sooraj Barjatya says. "The scaling of the film and the grandeur is such that experiencing it on large screen is something else."

Anupam Kher, who stars in Uunchai along with Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani, is delighted by its success. He's also happy with the way Drishyam 2 is performing at the box office.

"It's not about original or remakes. It's about what touches the heart. Beimaani nahin chalegi (fake films won't work). If you make a genuine film, it doesn't matter who is in it. The honesty of your intention should shine through, as it did in Uunchai," says Kher.

He is delighted by the audience response to Uunchai: "We expected our genuine intentions to be appreciated. The public has been through a lot during the past two years. They have begun to appreciate and value the things that are worth appreciating and valuing."

"Aap unhe jhoothi kahaniya nahin suna sakte woh nahin sunenge (they won't listen to fake stories). The only way to bring the audience back is to give them stories that come from the heart."

"You can't pull them back into theatres by tempting them with stars."