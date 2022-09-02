Want To Share A Samosa With Sanya?

Fatima glows... Huma's happy... Pooja goes traditional...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra is multitasking as she travels to work: 'Main, meri script aur samosa.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Her Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh, meanwhile, blooms among the flowers.

Sanya and Fatima will be seen together on the big screen once again in Sam Bahadur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fresh air + sunlight makes Fatima glow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi gets 'dressy & flirty' for the post-release promotions of Maharani 2; her performance in the Web series is getting rave reviews.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran shares a picture from a photoshoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde is in festive mode.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela channels her inner princess.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty is a sleepyhead in the mornings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

'Wake up & swallow some sun,' says Pooja Bhatt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Is Ishaan Khatter planning his next road trip?