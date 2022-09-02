News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Want To Share A Samosa With Sanya?

Want To Share A Samosa With Sanya?

By Rediff Movies
September 02, 2022 12:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Fatima glows... Huma's happy... Pooja goes traditional...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra is multitasking as she travels to work: 'Main, meri script aur samosa.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Her Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh, meanwhile, blooms among the flowers.

Sanya and Fatima will be seen together on the big screen once again in Sam Bahadur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fresh air + sunlight makes Fatima glow.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi gets 'dressy & flirty' for the post-release promotions of Maharani 2; her performance in the Web series is getting rave reviews.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran shares a picture from a photoshoot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde is in festive mode.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela channels her inner princess.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty is a sleepyhead in the mornings.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

'Wake up & swallow some sun,' says Pooja Bhatt.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Is Ishaan Khatter planning his next road trip?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Disha, Kiara, Malaika SIZZLE On The Red Carpet
Disha, Kiara, Malaika SIZZLE On The Red Carpet
Katrina-Vicky Celebrate Ganpati with Salman
Katrina-Vicky Celebrate Ganpati with Salman
'Let audience decide if they like me'
'Let audience decide if they like me'
10 Signs Your Partner Is A Love Bomber
10 Signs Your Partner Is A Love Bomber
GST evasion: Taxmen get more teeth
GST evasion: Taxmen get more teeth
Reader Pix: Ganpati Bappa Morya!
Reader Pix: Ganpati Bappa Morya!
EPS emerges victorious in AIADMK leadership battle
EPS emerges victorious in AIADMK leadership battle

More like this

Like Kareena's No Make-Up Look?

Like Kareena's No Make-Up Look?

Will Brahmastra Save Bollywood?

Will Brahmastra Save Bollywood?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances