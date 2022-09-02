Want To Share A Samosa With Sanya?

Fatima glows... Huma's happy... Pooja goes traditional...
Sanya Malhotra is multitasking as she travels to work: 'Main, meri script aur samosa.'
Her Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh, meanwhile, blooms among the flowers.
Sanya and Fatima will be seen together on the big screen once again in Sam Bahadur.
Fresh air + sunlight makes Fatima glow.
Huma Qureshi gets 'dressy & flirty' for the post-release promotions of Maharani 2; her performance in the Web series is getting rave reviews.
Shriya Saran shares a picture from a photoshoot.
Pooja Hegde is in festive mode.
Urvashi Rautela channels her inner princess.
Diana Penty is a sleepyhead in the mornings.
'Wake up & swallow some sun,' says Pooja Bhatt.
Is Ishaan Khatter planning his next road trip?