Rediff.com  » Movies » Want To Play Dandiya With Sunny?

Want To Play Dandiya With Sunny?

By Rediff Movies
September 27, 2022 13:05 IST
Janhvi and Mrs Mahi... Shraddha and the colours of Navratri... Sara and the colour yellow...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone gets into dandiya mode and wishes everyone a 'Happy Navratri'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor follows the Navratri colours and wears white on Day One.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Is Daisy Shah practising her garba steps?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor starts shooting for Mr And Mrs Mahi, her new film opposite Rajkummar Rao.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Who's hypnotised Sara Ali Khan?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

'What happens in the vanity van… stays in the vanity van and our hips,' says Kareena Kapoor.

She's talking about the best part of shooting with a Kapoor and Mickey Contractor would agree!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor enjoys the outdoors.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tillotama Shome/Instagram

Tillotama Shome fastens sunlight around her neck.

Rediff Movies
