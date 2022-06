Want to Dance With Alaya?

Do click on the images to see the stars Photographer Pradeep Bandekar met over the weekend.

IMAGE: Alaya F outside her dance class on Sunday.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Aditya Roy Kapur promotes Rashtra Kavach OM.

IMAGE: Ibrahim Ali Khan parties with...

IMAGE: Arhan Khan, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son.

Are the boys both assistants on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani?

IMAGE: Earlier in the day, Ibrahim was seen playing football with...

IMAGE: ... Dino Morea...

IMAGE: ...Aparshakti Khurana...

IMAGE: ...Shabbir Ahluwalia...

IMAGE: ...Vivian Dsena...

IMAGE: ...Bakhtiyaar Irani and son Zeus...

IMAGE: ...Shashank Khaitan...

IMAGE: ...Bunty Walia and son Juspreet.

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor launches the poster of her film, Good Luck Jerry, which will stream on Disney + Hotstar in July.

IMAGE: Jahnvi's black comedy is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and co-stars that amazing under-valued actor, Deepak Dobriyal.

IMAGE: Like Jahnvi's weekend fashion?

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan is meeting up with...

IMAGE: ...Dad Saif Ali Khan.

Sara, brother Ibrahim and Saif stepped out for a Father's Day meal.

Did Sara, who is a busy-busy movie star, pick up the tab?Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Aamir Khan has begun promoting Laal Singh Chaddha, which releases on August 11.

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji, very, very, casual.

IMAGE: Shirley Setia and her New Zealand-based parents at the screening of her first film Nikamma.

IMAGE: Vidyut Jammwal promotes his film, Khuda Haafiz...

IMAGE: ...With co-star Shivaleeka Oberoi.

IMAGE: Kubbra Sait enjoys some street food.

IMAGE: Ananya Panday enjoys a lunch date with...

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor.

