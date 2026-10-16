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Wamiqa-Rajkummar Watch Prahaar

By REDIFF MOVIES October 16, 2026 16:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Cast and crew of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam watch the film together.

Key Points

  • Avinash Arun's Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is based on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial and Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.
  • The movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi, Lalit Prabhakar and Ritvik Sahore.

A special screening of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam starring Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi, Lalit Prabhakar and Ritvik Sahore was held in Mumbai.

Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar takes a look at Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam against the backdrop of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, where he argued the case against terrorist Ajmal Kasab in court, leading to his death sentence.

 

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao plays Ujjwal Nikam in the film.

According to a report in NDTV, Nikam did not know who the National Award-winning actor was before he was roped in for the film's title role. Later, Nikam admitted, 'He's a real actor. I like his nature.'

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi plays Ujjwal Nikam's wife Jyoti.

 

Ritvik Sahore

Ritvik Sahore plays the couple's son Aniket Nikam, and he gets top praise in our review.

 

Lalit Prabhakar

Marathi actor Lalit Prabhakar plays Ajmal Kasab.

 

Sikander Kher

Sikander Kher plays criminal lawyer Abbas Kazmi.

 

Puran Gabbi

Wamiqa's brother Puran Gabbi was recently seen in Awarapan 2.

 

Avinash Arun Dhaware and Siddharth P Malhotra

Director Avinash Arun with Siddharth P Malhotra.

 

Dinesh Vijan with his wife Pramita Tanwar

Producer Dinesh Vijan with his wife Pramita Tanwar.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Wamiqa GabbiRajkummar RaoMumbaiRitvik SahorePublic Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam

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Lalit PrabhakarSikandar KherAvinash Arun DhawareAshish VidyarthiJaideep Ahlawat

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