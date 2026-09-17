Waiting Hai Exposes A Fraud You Didn't Know About

Waiting Hai exposes Indian Railways' tatkal ticket scams.

IMAGE: Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora in Waiting Hai.

Key Points Waiting Hai is a seven-episode Hindi dramedy that premiered on September 16, focusing on the tatkal ticket booking system.

The series is set in Patna and follows RPF constable Sugam Mishra as he uncovers a multi-crore illegal operation.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, the series features Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora.

Right after Mirzapur: The Movie, Divyenndu brings us Waiting Hai, a Hindi dramedy, which premiered on September 16. Set in Patna, the seven-episode series explores the world of Indian Railways' Tatkal ticket booking system.

The story follows Sugam Mishra (Divyenndu), a rookie RPF constable who notices that while ordinary passengers struggle to get confirmed tickets, certain travel agents seem to get them easily.

His investigation leads him to Afroz Hamza (Bhuvan Arora), a talented computer student, who develops software to bypass the delays in the tatkal booking system.

What begins as a small money-making trick soon becomes a multi-crore illegal operation, putting the two on a collision course. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, the series also stars Harshita Gaur, Kumud Mishra, Vijay Maurya, Sunita Rajwar and Yashpal Sharma.

Streaming Details

Waiting Hai is available to stream for free on Amazon MX Player and can also be accessed through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff