Waheeda Attends Kamini Kaushal's Prayer Meet

Photograph: ANI Photo

Waheeda Rehman and Jaya Bachchan attended the prayer meet for Kamini Kaushal at the Nehru Centre in Worli, south central Mumbai, on Tuesday evening.

Raza Murad was also present.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Jaya Bachchan worked with Kamini Kaushal in Uphaar (1971), Shor (1972) as well as Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (2007).

In his tribute to Kamini Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan had mentioned that the late actress' older sister was a close friend of his mother, Teji Bachchan.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Kamini Kaushal was one of the leading actresses of the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s, and shared the screen with Ashok Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, Raaj Kumar and Dharmendra. She passed away on November 14, at age 98.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff