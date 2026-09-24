Ranbir Kapoor's Love & War Promises Intense Drama

Ranbir Kapoor's look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War has been revealed, showcasing an intense character that hints at the film's epic romantic drama set against a war backdrop, also starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor in Love & War. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhansali Productions/Instagram

Key Points Ranbir Kapoor's first look from Love & War shows him with injuries and a serious expression.

The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is an epic romantic drama starring Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal.

Love & War is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu.

Ranbir Kapoor's first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War was unveiled on Thursday, giving fans a glimpse of his intense character.

In the poster, Ranbir is seen driving a car with a serious expression. He appears injured, with blood on his sleeve and a bullet mark on his shirt. His rugged look hints at the intense war backdrop of the film.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Bhansali Productions wrote, 'Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027 See you at the movies!'

What Do You Think Of Ranbir's Look in Love & War?

Film Details and Cast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

Love & War is described as an epic romantic drama set against the backdrop of war.

Bhansali and Co have kept the story under wraps though reports suggest that Ranbir and Vicky play IAF officers whose lives become connected with Alia's character.

Reunions and New Collaborations

Love & War marks Ranbir's reunion with Bhansali nearly two decades after the actor made his Bollywood debut in the director's Saawariya in 2007. Alia worked with Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi while the film marks Vicky's first collaboration with the filmmaker.

With the shoot complete and post-production underway, Love & War is now gearing up for its release in January, just ahead of Republic Day 2027.

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff