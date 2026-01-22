Vishal On His O Romeo Hero: 'Shahid Kapoor Is Very Difficult'

'Vishal Bhardwaj gave me Hamlet in Haider, which is one of the most intimidating roles for any actor in the world.'

'I'm grateful that he called me again after seven or eight years of us not working together.'

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri at the O Romeo trailer launch in Mumbai, January 21, 2026.

Key Points Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal and Tamannaah Bhatia.

It is based on a short story from S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.

O Romeo will release on February 13.

Even before the trailer of Vishal Bhardwaj's new film O Romeo was launched, Nana Patekar walked out.

The senior actor seemed irritated, but Bhardwaj later told the audience that he didn't feel bad about it.

IMAGE: Nana Patekar with Vishal Bhardwaj at the O Romeo trailer launch.

O Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal and Tamannaah Bhatia, and is based on a short story by S Hussain Zaidi. Vishal Bhardwaj had written the foreword for the book, and it was at that time that he acquired the rights to the story.

Vishal Bhardwaj On his O Romeo hero Shahid Kapoor: 'We fight a lot'

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri at the trailer launch.

Vishal describes his leading lady, Triptii Dimri, by using the 'Soom'.

"There is a word called Soom, which means 'you feel she doesn't know, but she knows everything'," Vishal explains. "Here in Mumbai, you call it Sumadi. Triptii is very smart. She understands things even before you say them. She has a beautiful, emotional intelligence."

"The most beautiful thing about her is that she comes from the mountains, and despite all her success, her simplicity remains intact. She is still the same Triptii I first met."

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj have previously collaborated on Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon.

"I have worked with Pankajji (Kapur), Naseerbhai (Naseeruddin Shah), Omji (Puri)..."Vishal said. "Shahid, if not the finest, is certainly one of the finest actors of his generation. The depth of his performance, I believe, he has inherited it from both his father (Pankaj Kapur) and his mother (the dancer Neelima Azeem)."

"His life journey, which I have come to understand after working in films for so many years, has taught him a lot. He has seen life closely. He has learned how to be intelligent and how to use that intelligence.

"I have won nine National Awards so far. All my friends tell me I should win the tenth because I have worked with Shahid in four films. But they don't know how difficult I am. Shahid knows that. He understands my passive aggression. I am a very difficult man to work with. Shahid deserves a National Award just for working with me four times. We fight a lot, the media has seen us fight, but somehow, every time we work together, magic happens."

Vishal Bhardwaj On The O Romeo villain: 'He is neither Mogambo nor Langda Tyagi'

IMAGE: Avinash Tiwary at the trailer launch.

Avinash Tiwary plays the antagonist in O Romeo.

"This is my first film with Avinash," Vishal said. "He doesn't know that he was the first person we cast. Sajid (Nadiadwala, producer) suggested his name when we were discussing the character. I didn't think it would work, but it did. This villain is a very difficult character. He is neither Mogambo nor Langda Tyagi; he exists somewhere in between. I made several changes, and Avinash accepted them. I troubled Avinash, and Avinash troubled me. But finally, here we are."

The film is based on true events, and Vishal explains, "There is a book called Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by Hussain Zaidi. I took the rights to one story from that book and made the film. I didn't think permission was needed because it is only the germ of the story. The characters remain, but there is a lot of fiction. Maybe Hussain Zaidi took permission or should have taken it, I didn't feel the need to because it is adapted from a published work. Also, the script has changed significantly."

"Earlier, the script was completely different. The story evolved over time. Every time I tried to make it, the script changed. This final script is entirely mine. It has nothing to do with the past. I like taking creative leaps."

Shahid Kapoor On Working In O Romeo: 'The things he couldn't do with my dad, maybe he's doing with me'

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri at the trailer launch.

When Shahid Kapoor was asked how Vishal Bhardwaj has changed over the years, he replied with characteristic humour and warmth. "Vishal sir, when we worked together for the first time, how many National Awards had you won? I think three. So that's six more National Awards from the first time I worked with him to now. Every collaboration with Vishal sir is an adventurous, crazy journey.

"As he said, maybe I've inherited something. The things he couldn't do with my dad, maybe he's doing with me, I don't know what those things are because they have done iconic work together. But when I first got the opportunity to work with Vishal sir, I was extremely intimidated. I keep mentioning my father because, in a son's eyes, the father is always the first reference point. Vishal sir has worked with the best actors in the country.

"When I got the opportunity, I asked him, 'Sir, why are you casting me in this role? I haven't done anything to deserve this.' And he said, 'Because I see something in you.'

"Of course, after that, he gave me Hamlet in Haider, which is one of the most intimidating roles for any actor in the world. Then we did Rangoon, and now O Romeo. I feel extremely fortunate to be part of his filmography, and I'm grateful that he called me again after seven or eight years of us not working together."

IMAGE: Avinash Tiwary, Sajid Nadiadwala, Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj at the trailer launch.

Shahid Kapoor: 'Vishal sir praises me in private, but takes off my pants in public'

Vishal Bhardwaj spoke about his relationship with Shahid, saying, "I think we know each other so well now, I know what will hurt Shahid, and he knows what will make me happy. We've reached that level of understanding. It's a strange and rare kind of collaboration, and I haven't shared this with anyone else.

"Shahid has matured a lot, not just as an actor, but also as a technician. I believe if he ever directs a film, he will make a very good one. He has that capability. This time, his contribution went beyond being just an actor. As for the rest, I don't need to explain, he's a very difficult man."

Shahid responded with a laugh.

"Vishal sir is the first person who praises me in private, but takes off my pants in public. He has a unique sense of humour. It takes years to understand that, doesn't it, Rekha ma'am?" he asked Vishal's wife Rekha Bhardwaj, who was sitting with the audience.

"It's amazing working with him, and difficult to sum up in a few words. The fact that we've done four films together speaks for itself. Every time we collaborate, we create something fresh, unique, and cinematic. The journey is always new, difficult, and challenging, but that's how you grow and mature.

"I truly feel Vishal sir has evolved as a human being. As a filmmaker, he was always incredible, but as a person, he has evolved tremendously. Because of who he is today, he has been able to make this film."

IMAGE: Tripti Dimri at the trailer launch.

Vishal Bhardwaj on his O Romeo leading lady, Triptii Dimri: 'She has surprised me'



How was Triptii signed up for the film?

Vishal answers, "When Shahid first heard the script, he asked me who I saw as Afshan. My immediate answer was Tripti. There was no second or third choice. She was simply right for the part.

"I believe that in any actor, there are two kinds of intelligence: intellectual intelligence and emotional intelligence. If an actor has emotional intelligence and is not shy of the camera, you can work with them and make something special. After meeting Tripti, I was convinced that she was fully invested in the character. And she has surprised me. The opening moments of her performance are simply amazing."

"When I got his call for the first time, I was extremely excited," Triptii answers.

"I remember going for the narration at his office. Half the time, you don't even hear the narration properly because Vishal sir is sitting in front of you and speaking with so much warmth that you get completely lost. It was tough, but Vishal sir was with me through and through.

"Every actor has a list when they enter this industry, a list of dreams, desires, and directors they want to work with. Vishal sir's name was always on my list. So if you ask me how I feel today, I feel one of my most beautiful dreams has come true with this film."

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri, Farida Jalal, Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj at the trailer launch.

The trailer had a lot of abusive words, and Vishal defends it: "I don't think there should be any beep, beep, beep. There should be full expression. As a society, we are very hypocritical. We accept these abuses on the streets, but blame cinema for everything, saying cinema will spoil you or improve you. Cinema does neither.

"Cinema is just a mirror; it shows you who you are. If there is violence in the film, it is because such violence exists in our society today. I believe abuses are a form of poetry. If used properly, they can be expressive."

O Romeo will release on February 13.

