Vir Das Gets Third Emmy Nomination For Fool Volume

Vir Das is the first Indian performer to receive three International Emmy nominations.

IMAGE: Vir Das in Vir Das: Fool Volume.

Key Points Vir Das has received his third International Emmy nomination for his Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume, a record for an Indian performer.

This nomination follows his 2021 nod for Vir Das: For India and his 2023 win for Vir Das: Landing.

Fool Volume was created after Das unexpectedly lost his voice, leading him to rewrite and perform the special largely without rehearsal.

Stand-up comedian Vir Das has earned his third International Emmy nomination for his Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume, becoming the first Indian performer to receive three Emmy nominations.

He previously received an International Emmy nomination in the comedy category in 2021 for his special Vir Das: For India and won the award for Vir Das: Landing in 2023. He had hosted the ceremony in 2024.

Surreal Journey For Fool Volume

IMAGE: Vir Das in Vir Das: Fool Volume.

'There's something wonderfully strange about being nominated for an International Emmy for a show called Fool Volume. This special came from a period when I literally lost my voice, so to see something that began in silence travel this far is pretty surreal,' the comedian said in a statement.

'For India was the first time I understood that our comedy could find a home on a global stage, Landing gave me an Emmy, and now Fool Volume has brought me back into that conversation,' he said.

'Three nominations is something I never imagined when we made the first one, so I'm just going to enjoy the fact that the fool keeps getting louder,' he said.

The Genesis of Fool Volume

Vir Das: Fool Volume was released on Netflix in July 2025.

Shot across Mumbai, London and New York, Vir Das: Fool Volume is an unconventional comedy special born out of an unexpected challenge, Das losing his voice shortly before he was due for the shoot.

Vir Das' comedy amuses even those who didn't expect to be amused in the first place, reads our review.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff