Vir Das showcased Lucknow designer Mohika Dhawan's exquisite Chikankari work at the Emmys.

IMAGE: Vir Das at the 54th International Emmy Awards in New York, November 23, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vir Das/Instagram

Key Points Vir Das's Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume didn't win the Best Comedy award at the 54th International Emmy Awards, losing to Argentina's Division Palermo: Season 2.

India's other contender, SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club also missed out on the Drama Series award.

Vir Das described his loss at the 54th International Emmy Awards as 'unfortunate', but said he was proud to introduce a new designer on a global platform through his red carpet appearance.

Das' Netflix stand-up special, Vir Das: Fool Volume, lost the Best Comedy award to Argentina's Division Palermo: Season 2 at the Emmys in New York.

The 2026 nomination marked Das' third International Emmy nomination. He was previously nominated for Vir Das: For India and won the award in 2023 for Vir Das: Landing, which shared the Best Comedy award with Derry Girls Season 3.

Reflecting on the Emmy Journey

Reacting to the result, Vir Das reflected on his Emmy journey while highlighting the work of Lucknow designer Mohika Dhawan, who created his red-carpet ensemble.

'Hey folks. Was not fortunate enough to win an Emmy this year. But was super proud to launch a new designer into the world. When big things happen for me, given no one has any fashion expectations from me :-) I find a newcomer, pay them, and platform them,' Das posted on X.

Vir highlighted Dhawan's work, explaining that she created a contemporary menswear silhouette combining Lucknow's signature Chikankari embroidery with a modern formal cut.

'Meet Mohika Dhawan from Lucknow. In her words: "Sketched a contemporary menswear look bringing Lucknow's signature Chikankari to a modern red-carpet silhouette. Because Chikankari deserves a red-carpet moment too! 12 karigars brought the look to life, with 8 of them putting in 120 hours of embroidery over just 3 days,' he added.

Watch how Vir Das' Emmy outfit was created:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

India's Performance at the Awards

IMAGE: Manav Kaul and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, who star in Real Kashmir Football Club at the Emmys. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub/ Instagram

India's other contender at the awards, SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club, also missed out on the Drama Series award, which went to France's Carme.

The category also featured the UK's A Thousand Blows and Argentina's Menem.

Vijay Sethupathi attended the ceremony as a presenter.

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff