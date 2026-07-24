Vijay's Fans Celebrate Jana Nayagan With Biryani Party

Vijay's Jana Nayagan releases in theatres, and fans just can't keep calm!

Key Points Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu served chicken biryani, laddus, raita and brinjal curry to moviegoers at Babu cinemas in Kanchipuram.

Tree saplings were distributed to fans on behalf of the Tamil Nadu forest department minister.

Actress Trisha Krishnan watched the film at a theatre in Chennai with her mother Uma Krishnan.

C Joseph Vijay's fans are celebrating the release of his rumoured last film, Jana Nayagan, in a way no one will forget.

From dancing in front of theatres to dancing while watching the film, Tamil Nadu is having a party while watching their chief minister dish out some super entertainment on screen.

And that's not it.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu served chicken biryani, laddus, raita and brinjal curry to moviegoers at Babu cinemas in Kanchipuram.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Jana Nayagan's release has sparked scenes of extraordinary excitement across theatres on the opening day. Giant cut-outs of Vijay stood outside theatres, and the film's arrival transformed theatres into festive venues.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The elaborate menu for the day.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Tree saplings were distributed to fans on the Tamil Nadu forest minister's behalf. The initiative encouraged every household to plant and nurture at least one tree to help improve the environment.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Actress Trisha Krishnan watched the film at a theatre in Chennai with her mother Uma Krishnan.

After the screening, Uma Krishnan shared her reaction, saying, 'Super film. We had a good time, and we really enjoyed it.'

She also expressed sadness after a reporter said that Jana Nayagan would be Vijay's final film.

'I feel bad. We are gonna miss him,' she said.

Photograph: ANI Photo

In Ranipet district, celebrations were held outside the Lakshmi theatre in Arcot where Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam office-bearers and party workers welcomed the film's release with music, fireworks and dance performances. Similar celebrations were reported from theatres across the district.

In the Nilgiris district, Jana Nayagan was screened at Ganapathy theatre in Udhagamandalam (Ooty), where the first show began at 11:30 am due to the hill station's cold weather.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Madan Raja joined party workers and fans in celebrating the release. He was welcomed by party functionaries at Charing Cross before garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and offering prayers at the Sri Mariamman and Kaliamman temples for the film's success.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff. Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff