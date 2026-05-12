Vijay's Election Triumph Set To Revive Jana Nayagan Release

Vijay's electoral triumph in Tamil Nadu is poised to dramatically revive the fortunes of his much-anticipated final film, Jana Nayagan, which has been plagued by release delays, censorship battles, and a cancelled streaming deal.

IMAGE: Vijay in Jana Nayagan.

Key Points Jana Nayagan, which has faced significant production and release challenges, is now anticipated to be released in May or within the first 100 days of his government, potentially achieving record-breaking opening collections.

Jana Nayagan encountered censorship delays, an online leak and the reported cancellation of a Rs 120 crore streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video.

The star-studded movie, produced by KVN Productions, also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.

IMAGE: Vijay in Jana Nayagan.

In Tamil, 'jana nayagan' means 'people's leader'. With popular actor Chandrasekhar Joseph Vijay having led his TVK party to the pole position in Tamil Nadu's assembly elections, his status as people's leader looks cemented.

Alongside, the fortunes of a troubled film called Jana Nayagan, said to be the 51-year-old actor's final screen appearance, look set to be revived, experts said.

Revival of Jana Nayagan

IMAGE: Vijay in Jana Nayagan.

The film starring India's second-highest-paid actor (popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay or just Vijay) had faced multiple bottlenecks in the last five months. These included long theatrical release delays, censorship issues, an online leak of the film, and the reported cancellation of a streaming deal worth Rs 120 crore.

Industry experts said the fortunes of this Rs 500 crore movie too may see an upturn with some indicating a likely release in May itself. There was speculation about a fresh OTT deal too. The movie has been produced by Bengaluru-based KVN Productions.

While a top company official declined to comment on questions put by Business Standard, industry sources said a release may well be slotted in either May or the first 100 days of the government. The movie, KVN's first Tamil-language production, was initially scheduled for a release in January 2026.

"This huge (electoral) victory means the movie will be released, and will definitely be his last movie as he is a successful politician now. It is expected to be released anytime within the 100 days of his government, or within May itself, as it may witness the highest-ever opening collection in the history of Tamil cinema," said veteran film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai.

The star-studded movie also includes actors Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.

Challenges Faced by the Film

IMAGE: Vijay in Jana Nayagan.

Jana Nayagan has had its fair share of troubles. At first, it failed to secure a censor certificate on time, prompting a legal fight that reached the Supreme Court. The producers informed the court that they had Rs 500 crore riding on this film.

Directed by H Vinoth, it was submitted to the censor board on December 18. Then, on April 9, Jana Nayagan was leaked online, which could lead to major financial losses for the producers.

Adding to this, media reports indicate that Amazon Prime Video, having acquired the rights to the movie for a record Rs 120 crore (Rs 1.2 billion), had terminated the deal. A fresh deal was being negotiated with another streaming platform player for Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) according to a Tollywood news portal.

The movie even faced protests from a Madurai village, some of whose residents said it misrepresented their community.

Industry Impact and Box Office Potential

IMAGE: Vijay in Jana Nayagan.

"We are yet to get a final release date. The advantage of Vijay's victory is that the profit of theatres and the industry will be doubled. The movie may give a much-needed boost to the Tamil film industry," said D C Elangovan, treasurer, Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association.

Vijay is considered as one of India's most bankable stars -- his last five movies clocked worldwide revenue of around Rs 2,000 crore (Rs 20 billion).

Based on data from Forbes India in 2025, Allu Arjun is the highest-paid actor in India with a remuneration of Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion), followed by Vijay (Rs 130 crore [Rs 1.3 billion] to Rs 275 crore [Rs 2.75 billion]), Shah Rukh Khan (Rs 150 crore [Rs 1.5 billion] to Rs 250 crore [Rs 2.5 billion]), and Rajinikanth (Rs 125 crore [Rs 1.25 billion] to Rs 270 crore [Rs 2.7 billion]).

In Tamil Nadu, superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie holds the record for the biggest opening, earning Rs 153 crore (Rs 1.53 billion) worldwide. With Vijay becoming a blockbuster in electoral politics, experts said, this record too may be broken by Jana Nayagan.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff