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Vijay Varma's Matka King: A Glimpse 1960s Bombay's Gambling World

By REDIFF MOVIES
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Last updated on: March 28, 2026 10:29 IST

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Vijay Varma's upcoming series Matka King is set in the intriguing world of 1960s Bombay's gambling scene.

Vijay Varma in Matka King

IMAGE: Vijay Varma in a photoshoot to promote Matka King, here and below. Photographs: Kind courtesy Vijay Varma/Instagram

Key Points

  • Vijay Varma shared intriguing photos from Matka King, showing him amidst masked men, hinting at the show's mysterious gambling theme.
  • The series, directed by Nagraj Manjule, is set in 1960s Bombay.
  • The story follows a cotton trader who wants respect and success, and ends up starting a gambling game called 'matka'.
 

Vijay Varma in Matka King

At a time when most shows reveal everything in advance, Vijay is choosing a different path for his upcoming series Matka King -- keeping things simple, mysterious, and intriguing.

The actor shared a few photos on social media that quickly grabbed attention.

In the images, Vijay is sitting calmly in the centre, while a group of men stand around him wearing identical red, pot-like masks. He is the only one whose face is visible.

'Patte kholne ka waqt jald hi aane wala hai' accompanied the photographs, which means 'the time to reveal the cards is coming soon.'

The Premise of Matka King

Vijay Varma in Matka King

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, Matka King is set in 1960s Bombay. The story follows a cotton trader who wants respect and success, and ends up starting a gambling game called 'matka'.

Matka becomes very popular in Bombay and gambling becomes accessible to the common people, not just the rich.

The series also stars Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadavat and Gulshan Grover.

Building Anticipation

Vijay Varma in Matka King

To promote the show, Vijay was seen shooting at Mumbai's Marine Drive and outside the city's Asiatic Society.

Dressed in a white kurta and dhoti, and surrounded by masked men, Vijay played with a deck of cards.

Vijay Varma in Matka King

Matka King has already created a lot of buzz. If this teaser is anything to go by, the series promises to be interesting, different, and full of surprises.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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