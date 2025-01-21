HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Vijay To Farmers: 'I Will Stand By You'

Source: ANI
January 21, 2025 15:13 IST

'Farmers like you are important for a nation. So I felt this is the right place to start my (political) journey.'

All Photographs: ANI Photo

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President and movie superstar Vijay assured protesting farmers that he will stand with them on the Parandur airport expansion plan issue and urged the state and Union governments to 're-study' the airport project.

"For nearly 910 days and above, you are protesting for your soil. I heard a speech by a small boy, Rahul. I wanted to meet you and support you. I will stand by you and stand continuously," Vijay told a public meeting in Parandur as the villagers protested against Chennai's second airport project.

 

"Elders are important in a family. Like that, farmers like you are important for a nation. So I felt this is the right place to start my (political) journey. My political journey is starting with your blessings," Vijay said.

"In our first state conference, I explained our policies in which saving the environment and the farmers' land is spoken for. What I am saying is not for votes. The first state party conference passed a resolution, appealing to the government to drop the airport project in the Kanchipuram district, Parandur, which affects more than 1,000 acres of land with 13 water bodies," he added.

"Let them (the government) select land that is non-farmland and does not affect any farmers. Growth will make people grow but in the name of growth, affecting people will not help them.

"I wanted to go to the Ekanapuram village and meet you but I didn't get permission. I don't know why I was stopped from entering the village."

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

