HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Vijay Film Festival To Mark Poll Triumph

Vijay Film Festival To Mark Poll Triumph

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: May 07, 2026 11:45 IST

x

'They want to know more about him. They want to see his films. Even those who were earlier not interested in his films want to see him now.'

Vijay

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay/ Instagram

Key Points

  • Tamil Nadu and other states will host a Vijay film festival later this month to celebrate his political victory.
  • The festival will focus on films from Vijay's repertoire that exhibit a strong political leaning, such as Sura.
  • Exhibitors note a massive increase in Vijay's fan base, with audiences eager to watch his films to learn more about him.
 

To celebrate Vijay's historic victory in the assembly elections, cinema halls in Tamil Nadu and other states will host a Vijay film festival in May.

The focus will be on films from Vijay's repertoire where he showed a strong political leaning.

Celebrating Vijay's Political Journey Through Cinema

In 2010, Vijay delivered a prophetic line in his film Sura: 'I have honesty and courage in my heart. Above all, I have a crowd willing to give their lives for me.'

Sura will be one of the films screened at the festival.

Increased Fan Engagement and Box Office Potential

Vijay in Sura

IMAGE: Vijay in Sura.

Roshan Singh, an exhibitor in Bihar, tells Subhash K Jha that cinema audiences are currently obsessed with Vijay.

"They want to know more about him. They want to see his films. Even those who were earlier not interested in his films want to see him now. His fan base has suddenly increased massively. Showing his old films is a better bet than releasing new Hindi films," says Roshan Singh.

Neeraj Joshi, a film marketing expert in Mumbai, feels Vijay is the moviegoers' top choice at the moment.

"His victory is scripted like a blockbuster film. Everyone wants to know more about him. Since he is a very private person, his films are being seen as a way to know him," he says.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA

RELATED STORIES

10 Vijay Films That Defined The Thalapathy
10 Vijay Films That Defined The Thalapathy
Stars Salute Vijay's Win: 'The People Have Chosen You'
Stars Salute Vijay's Win: 'The People Have Chosen You'
'What Vijay Has Achieved Politically Is Remarkable'
'What Vijay Has Achieved Politically Is Remarkable'
WATCH: Birthday Girl Trisha Arrives At Vijay's Home
WATCH: Birthday Girl Trisha Arrives At Vijay's Home
Why Trisha's Bollywood Journey Ended Early
Why Trisha's Bollywood Journey Ended Early

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 2

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 3

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

VIDEOS

Pooja Chopra Dazzles at Mumbai Airport With Effortless Glam0:56

Pooja Chopra Dazzles at Mumbai Airport With Effortless Glam

Unusual Silence Seen Outside Mamata Banerjee's Residence3:21

Unusual Silence Seen Outside Mamata Banerjee's Residence

Shocking Visuals Emerge From Sohna Expressway Road Collapse1:11

Shocking Visuals Emerge From Sohna Expressway Road Collapse

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO