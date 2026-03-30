Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Start Shooting For Ranabaali

Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have returned to the film set for their highly anticipated period action drama Ranabaali.

IMAGE: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna at their haldi ceremony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Key Points Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have commenced shooting for their new film Ranabaali in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

The couple, recently married, are reportedly maintaining high professionalism on set, focusing solely on their roles as co-stars.

Ranabaali is considered a critical film for Vijay Deverakonda, who has not had a box office success since Geetha Govindam in 2018, which also starred Rashmika.

A month after their wedding, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have plunged into work again, shooting for Ranabaali, a period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The current schedule commenced over the weekend in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

Professionalism on Set

The newlyweds are said to be 'exceptionally professional' on location.

"They don't take 'together' breaks. They are not pausing the shooting to spend time together. They are just co-stars on the set," says a source from the unit tells Subhash K Jha.

A Crucial Project for Vijay Deverakonda

IMAGE: Vijay Deverakonda in Ranabaali. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda / Instagram

Ranabaali is crucial for Vijay Devarakonda.

His last successful film was 2018's Geetha Govindam, coincidentally co-starring Rashmika. Thereafter, all his films like NOTA, Taxiwallah, Dear Comrade, World Famous Lover, Liger, Kushi, Family Star and Kingdom have been box office disasters.

"Ranabaali must work for Vijay, and Rashmika knows it. She is putting her all, and then some more, into the project," a friend of the couple confides.

What is Ranabaali About?

Ranabaali is set in 1878 in the Rayalseema region in present-day Andhra Pradesh and is rooted in the backdrop of British colonial rule in India.

The film delves into the brutal atrocities committed by the British against Indians, highlighting a chapter of history that, according to the makers, has largely remained unexplored on screen.

Ranabaali is not just a historical drama but a deeply unsettling story. The teaser states that the genocide and exploitation carried out during British rule in India were, in many ways, worse than what the world witnessed during Hitler's regime.

The trailer also references a long-debated historical claim that nearly 45 trillion dollars were extracted from India by the British, pointing to the scale of economic and human devastation inflicted during the colonial rule.

The Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married on February 26 in Udaipur.

They blended in Telugu and Kodava traditions in their wedding, which also included other rituals like the haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. They ditched the traditional honeymoon for a 'buddymoon' spending time in Thailand with their close friends.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff