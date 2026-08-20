Vijay Deverakonda's Heartwarming Family Moment

Vijay Deverakonda shared a heartwarming photograph of him napping with his parents in his favourite childhood spot.

IMAGE: Vijay Deverakonda with his parents, Govardhan Rao and Madhavi Deverakonda. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Key Points Vijay Deverakonda shared a personal moment of relaxation, taking an afternoon nap in his childhood favourite spot with his parents during a rain-induced break from filming.

The heartwarming photograph, which offered a rare glimpse into his private life, was credited to his wife, Rashmika Mandanna.

Vijay Deverakonda has previously expressed deep affection for his family, notably sharing an emotional tribute to his father on his birthday, highlighting his sacrifices and influence.

Vijay Deverakonda gave fans a glimpse of his softer, family-oriented side when rain interruptions brought his shooting schedule to a temporary halt.

The actor shared a personal moment, recalling the comfort of spending time in his favourite childhood spot.

Nestled between his parents, Vijay enjoyed an afternoon nap, and was photographed by his wife, Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently nursing a hip injury.

'Rains canceled shoots -- You get an afternoon nap in your favourite spot as a kid. Recovery -- 1000%,' Vijay captioned the picture.

Deverakonda's Family Bond

The post comes against the backdrop of Vijay's well-known affection for his family. On April 8, 2025, the actor marked his father's birthday with an emotional Instagram tribute, describing his father as his 'most favouritest man on the planet' and crediting him for shaping the person he has become.

The actor shared a series of family photographs, including a beach getaway, and his father's playful moments with the family's pet dog, Wolf.

Vijay acknowledged the sacrifices his father had made for the family, writing that his father had struggled so that he would not have to, and had sacrificed his own happiness to see his son happy.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff