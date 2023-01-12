Vidya Watches A Movie With...

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj and Composer-Director Vishal Bhardwaj hosted a screening for Kuttey, a film that marks their son Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut.

The film gets an A already for its ensemble cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan.

A look at the film folk, who drove in to watch the film.

The proud parents, Rekha and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Is Aasmaan Bhardwaj a luminiscent talent like his dad?

Vishal's Pataakha actor Sanya Malhotra.

Vidya Balan starred in Bhardwaj's production, Ishqiya.

Vidya's producer husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, back from promoting Chhello Show, which he produced, for the Oscars in Los Angeles.

Huma Qureshi and Patralekhaa. Huma starred in Bhardwaj's production Dedh Ishqiya.

Khushi Kapoor arrives with...

Cousin Shanaya Kapoor.

Shanaya's mum Maheep Kapoor and...

Dad Sanjay Kapoor and...

Sanjay's nephew Mohit Marwah.

Amruta Khanvilkar.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.

Aparshakti Khurana.

Sunny Singh.

Sunidhi Chauhan.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Varun Sharma.

P S Bharathi and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Mudassar Aziz.

Anubhav Sinha.

Om Raut.