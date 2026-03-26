'Every Time I Watch Ranveer Singh On Screen, It's Surprising...'

'In culture, patriotism and modernity, the dream of a developed India, you see the pulsating energy of a New India.'

IMAGE: Gaurav Gera and Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Key Points 'I'm very happy to see how Dhurandhar is working.'

'When I watched Dhurandhar, I was surprised with Ranveer's process, the depth, the nuances, the aggression.'

'Aditya Dhar and the Dhurandhar team have projected India's voice globally.'

Vicky Kaushal hailed the inaugural International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 as a 'good omen' for Indian cinema, while also lending his vocal support to filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest films, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge.

The festival, which opened on Wednesday at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, saw a star-studded red carpet featuring Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, among others.

Speaking to the media at the event, Vicky expressed immense pride in the capital hosting a global-tier festival.

"It feels great that we are organising a film festival in Delhi. We often travel to festivals around the world, but now it's time for the world to come to us," he said, adding, "It's about time that we organise such a big festival in a city like Delhi. This is a very good omen for us."

'I'm very happy to see how Dhurandhar is working'

Vicky celebrated the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, the latest venture from Director Aditya Dhar. Aditya and Vicky previously worked in Uri: The Surgical Strike, a film that earned Vicky a National Award.

"I'm very happy to see how Dhurandhar is working. I loved the first part. I'm yet to watch the second part," Vicky said.

"Aditya is a great filmmaker. He got a great cast together. I'm so happy that everyone is loving the film so much."

'Even though I know Ranveer Singh closely, it's always surprising'

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who shared screen space with Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy, praised his performance in Dhurandhar The Revenge, saying the film continued to surprise him despite his familiarity with the actor involved.

Speaking at the festival, Siddhant said, "I have seen him closely performing and every time I watch that man on screen, it's always surprising. When I watched Dhurandhar, both parts, I was still surprised with his process, the depth, the nuances, the aggression. Even though I know him closely, it's always surprising and that's the mark of a true actor."

Reacting to the screening of Dhurandhar 2 at the festival, the actor highlighted the importance of theatrical viewing.

"Cinema should be watched in theatres, and if you're doing a free screening, do let me know and I'll also come and watch it," he said.

'This is the picture of New India'

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut. Photograph: ANI Photo

At IFFD 2026, Kangana Ranaut spotlighted films like Dhurandhar The Revenge, describing them as emblematic of a 'new India' rooted in culture, patriotism and modern aspirations. She emphasised the importance of platforms that showcase such cinema.

"Look, this platform is for such films. This is the picture of New India," she said.

"In culture, patriotism and modernity, the dream of a developed India, you see the pulsating energy of a New India. For this, such platforms should be there. We are very grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, who has given us the dream of a developed India, and we are all moving forward with it."

Kangana termed IFFD as a significant global cultural platform.

"It is a global platform where we can see cinematic excellence from any country," she said, underlining the scale and ambition of the event."

'Aditya Dhar and the Dhurandhar team have projected India's voice globally'

IMAGE: Vivek Oberoi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Vivek Oberoi praised Aditya Dhar and the team behind Dhurandhar The Revenge, saying the project has helped take India's voice to a global stage.

"Aditya Dhar and the Dhurandhar team have projected India's voice globally," he said, underlining how Indian storytelling continues to gain international recognition.

IFFD 2026: A New Cultural Identity for Delhi

IFFD 2026, inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta alongside movie legends Sharmila Tagore and Hema Malini, aims to position Delhi as a global creative hub. The opening ceremony also saw Lifetime Achievement Awards presented to Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra and Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The festival, organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation, is set to run until March 31.

The ceremony began with a tribute marking 150 years of Vande Mataram.

The week-long festival features screenings, conversations, and industry engagements across venues in New Delhi, bringing together filmmakers, industry leaders, and audiences from around the world.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff