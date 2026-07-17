Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal shared a heartwarming photograph and a sweet message for Katrina Kaif on her birthday.

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share a tender moment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vickey Kaushal/Instagram

Key Points Vicky Kaushal posted an adorable photograph with Katrina Kaif, wishing her on her birthday with the caption 'Jaan Ka Janamdin'.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, on November 7, 2025.

Kareena Kapoor also extended birthday wishes to Katrina, calling her a 'forever Superstar' and 'mommy Kat'.

Vicky Kaushal shared a heartfelt photograph with his wife Katrina Kaif while penning a birthday wish on July 16.

He captioned it, 'Jaan Ka Janamdin.'

Kareena Kapoor also extended her heartfelt birthday wish to Katrina while sharing an old photograph with Kat. She wrote, 'Happy Birthday forever Superstar. Have the best birthday mommy Kat.'

A New Chapter: Parenthood and Celebrations

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been basking in their new roles as parents, having welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, on November 7, 2025.

The couple announced the arrival of their 'bundle of joy' through a heartfelt social media post and later revealed their son's name in January through a joint update featuring a glimpse of the newborn's tiny hand. The couple had confirmed their pregnancy in September 2025.

They tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She is yet to make her return to films following her delivery.

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff