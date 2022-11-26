News
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 26, 2022 15:29 IST
Gokhale, an artist equally at home in theatre, television and movies, acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath (1990), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Natsamrat (2015) and Mission Mangal (2019).

Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale on Saturday died at a Pune-based hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for the last couple of weeks, the hospital authorities said.

Gokhale, 77, was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital Pune earlier this month following health complications.

His mortal remains will be kept at the Balgandharva Auditorium in Pune and the last rites will be performed at the Vaikunth crematorium in the evening, a family friend of the actor said.

 

Gokhale, an artist equally at home in theatre, television and movies, acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath (1990), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Natsamrat (2015) and Mission Mangal (2019).

His latest release is the Marathi film Godavari.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
