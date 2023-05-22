News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Veteran Actor Sarath Babu Passes Away

Veteran Actor Sarath Babu Passes Away

Source: PTI
May 22, 2023 18:59 IST
Veteran Telugu actor Sarath Babu passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, May 22. He was 71.

He was undergoing treatment and the end came in the afternoon following multiple organ failure, sources said.

 

Sarath Babu, who acted in many films as lead actor, earned fame for his brilliant performance in various roles.

Some of his well-known films include K Viswanath's Saagara Sangamam, Apathbandhavudu and the Nagarjuna-starrer Criminal.

He has also starred in a number of Tamil movies, especially alongside superstar Rajinikanth in films including Mullum Malarum, Velaikkaran, Annamalai and Muthu. He also starred in the iconic Tamil film, Nenjathai Killathey. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tovino Thomas Tells 'Real Kerala Story'
Watch Samantha's Shaakuntalam on OTT
When Prabhas-Kriti Got Emotional
'Why does India need to be woken up?'
CBI: Wankhede trying to show SRK messages as...
Gujarat ATS arrests 4 Bangladeshis, busts Qaeda unit
Delivery man falls from 3rd floor while fleeing dog

