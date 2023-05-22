Veteran Actor Sarath Babu Passes Away

Veteran Telugu actor Sarath Babu passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, May 22. He was 71.

He was undergoing treatment and the end came in the afternoon following multiple organ failure, sources said.

Sarath Babu, who acted in many films as lead actor, earned fame for his brilliant performance in various roles.

Some of his well-known films include K Viswanath's Saagara Sangamam, Apathbandhavudu and the Nagarjuna-starrer Criminal.

He has also starred in a number of Tamil movies, especially alongside superstar Rajinikanth in films including Mullum Malarum, Velaikkaran, Annamalai and Muthu. He also starred in the iconic Tamil film, Nenjathai Killathey.