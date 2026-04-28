'Bharat Kapoor Was A Very Big Surprise On Camera'

Veteran Indian actor Bharat Kapoor, a familiar face across generations for his memorable supporting and villainous roles in films and television, has passed away at 80, with filmmaker Ashoke Pandit remembering his extraordinary talent for memorising extensive scripts.

IMAGE: Bharat Kapoor and his wife, Lopa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lopa Kapoor/ Instagram

Key Points Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor passed away in Mumbai at the age of 80.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit paid tribute to Kapoor, highlighting his exceptional ability to memorise 8-10 pages of lines and his versatility in film, theatre, and television.

Kapoor, despite a soft face, was known for his impactful villainous roles and strong supporting performances.

His career spanned nearly four decades, beginning in 1972, with notable appearances in films like Noorie, Ram Balram, and Khuda Gawah, as well as popular TV shows.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit paid tribute to veteran actor Bharat Kapoor, who passed away on April 27. He was 80. He described Kapoor as a 'talented actor' who had an exceptional ability to memorise long scripts.

Actor Avtar Gill, who shared a close bond with Bharat Kapoor, confirmed the news of Bharat Kapoor's passing.

"He was sick for the last two to three days. He died at home at around 3 pm. I got a call from his son at around 4-4.30 pm. He had stopped working for a long time," Gill said.

Ashoke Pandit Remembers Bharat Kapoor

In an interview with ANI, Ashoke Pandit called the actor a 'fine actor and human being'. He described the demise of the actor as a 'loss to the industry'.

"He was a fine actor and a great human being," Pandit says.

"As an actor, he remembered his lines so well. His performance was also good. I have spent a lot of time with Bharatji and in all three formats, film, theatre and television. It's a loss to the industry."

While sharing his work experience with Bharat Kapoor, Ashoke Pandit called the actor a 'big surprise' in front of the camera, as he was a quiet person by nature but well-known for his villainous roles in movies.

"He was a very big surprise on camera. He used to stay quiet, and whenever he was in front of the camera, he used to remember 8-10 pages (of dialogue). Then, after seeing him, because he was such a sober person, it didn't seem that he would play a negative role. He had a very soft face, but when he used to come on stage or cinema or television, he used to be magic," said Ashoke Pandit.

The last rites were held later the same day, in the presence of family members and close friends.

A Career Spanning Decades

IMAGE: Bharat Kapoor in one of his earliest roles, Jungal Mein Mangal (1972).

Bharat Kapoor began his acting journey in 1972 and built a career that lasted nearly four decades. He became known for his strong supporting parts and villain roles.

He was seen in many popular Hindi films over the years, including Noorie (1979), Ram Balram (1980), Love Story (1981), Bazaar (1982), Ghulami (1985), Aakhree Raasta (1986), Satyamev Jayate (1987), Swarg (1990), Khuda Gawah (1992), and Rang (1993).

Later, he continued to work in films such as Barsaat (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), and Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities (2004), showing his ability to stay relevant across changing times in cinema.

Apart from films, Bharat Kapoor also worked successfully on television, and appeared in shows like Campus, Parampara, Rahat, Saans, Amanat, Tara, Chunauti, and Kahani Chandrakanta Ki.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff