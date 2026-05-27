Vedang Raina: 'I Am Attracted To Money More Than Fame'

'I did not understand that if a film is released, what is the impact of its collection on my career and my life. For me, it was a big thing that I am coming on the silver screen.'

'Now, one-and-a-half years later, I am still processing its impact.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedang Raina/Instagram

Key Points 'I was coming from a place where I thought I will go back to college to do an MBA after The Archies. I never knew where my life would take me.'

'People should consider me capable for their films. I don't know if I have reached there yet. For that, I will keep working hard.'

'I came with a clean slate to receive whatever Imtiaz sir was telling me and deliver a performance which is true to his vision.'

For an actor who debuted with a filmmaker like Zoya Akhtar, it is quite surprising to hear that Vedang Raina did not expect to do more films after The Archies, believing he would simply return to his studies.

Fate had other plans, and his next project turned out to be even bigger than his debut: Jigra, where he shared screen space with Alia Bhatt.

The young actor is now gearing up for his third outing, Main Vaapas Aaunga, a period drama directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari.

"I have no idea what my generation feels about me. I have no idea what anyone feels about me. The internet is a very confusing place. You don't understand what is real, what is PR, what is honest and what is not," Vedang says as Mayur Sanap/Rediff listens in.

How you got approached for Main Vaapas Aaunga?

It started with a meeting with Imtiaz sir. It was a general meeting, which is a common occurrence in the industry. It's just a meeting with a producer or a director, where they see your vibe and keep in mind that there is an actor like you.

I actually don't know what the agenda for this is, but I've had many such meetings.

So, Imtiaz sir's meeting was one of those. But we had a wonderful conversation, lasting say, an hour or more. Usually, these meetings last 10 minutes at the most.

We spoke about Kashmir, music, culture, a lot of things, but not about this film.

Then I had a meeting with him many months later. This time, I was hoping that there is a movie that he's writing and there's something he's thinking about.

But it wasn't like, I have this film and I'm giving this to you and would you like to do it? That is not his style.

He would just start talking about the story. I think he tries to judge how I'm liking it or what I'm feeling about it. He had a couple of scenes and a general idea of the story in mind. But there was no bound script yet. When I got the idea that he wants me for this film, I immediately said yes.

'The world has become such that honest things are also hard to believe'

How did you connect with the period setting of the film and your character?

This character is the farthest from who I am.

First, he is a Sikh boy, which is a very different avatar for me to play. The other thing is that he is very shy, timid, and clumsy. He doesn't know how to express his feelings, or how to be around a girl. He thinks he is cool, but is not.

In fact, when the girl comes even close to him, he starts panicking. This type of character was interesting for me.

I came with a completely clean slate and to receive whatever Imtiaz sir was telling me and deliver a performance which is true to his vision.

IMAGE: Vedang Raina during the shoot for Main Vaapas Aaunga in Amritsar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedang Raina/Instagram

How do you go about choosing your roles?

My job is to pick things that excite me. If they don't challenge me, if I don't find them interesting, I won't be able to do it well.

There is so much stuff going around. I have no idea what my generation feels about me. I have no idea what anyone feels about me. The Internet is a very confusing place. You don't understand what is real, what is PR, what is honest, what is dishonest.

The world has become such that honest things are also hard to believe.

I just keep doing my work, and hope it pays off.

IMAGE: Vedang Raina, Sharvari with Director Imtiaz Ali in a BTS moment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Imtiaz Ali/Instagram

You are working alongside stalwarts like Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh in this film. Do you believe you have entered the league of good actors?

I will keep trying for that. But I will say this very truly, I am not attracted to fame so much.

I am attracted to money more than fame because I have seen very less of that in life.

People should consider me capable for their films. I don't know if I have reached there yet. I will keep working hard, and hope that people see it and feel that Vedang takes his craft seriously, or is improving.

IMAGE: Vedang Raina and Sharvari in Main Vaapas Aaunga. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedang Raina/Instagram

Tell us about your off-screen bond with Sharvari.

We have a good friendship. When you have a good off-screen bond, it translates on screen.

We used to talk a lot about the script, the movie, our characters. Whenever we were free, we used to sit and do our readings. Her approach is similar to mine -- we write of notes about the script. We would talk about the movie all the time.

We used to decide how to hijack Imtiaz sir whenever he was free. We would ask Imtiaz sir, 'Let's sit on this scene for a while.'

Imtiaz sir used to say, 'For the first time, the actors have approached me for readings. Usually, it's the other way around.'

We also had a lot of fun in Punjab. We used to go to the kulcha and lassi places together.

'I Thought The Archies Will Be A Launch For Other Actors, Not Me'

IMAGE: A scene from The Archies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix India/Instagram

Jigra did not land as well as you might have hoped. Does it feel daunting to come back with another theatrical release?

(Pauses) No, not really. When I became a part of Jigra, it was the biggest achievement for me to do a film with Alia Bhatt and Dharma Productions.

I was coming from a place where I thought I would go back to college to do an MBA after The Archies. I did not know where my life would take me.

Even during The Archies, when my audition landed and Zoya (Akhtar, director) told me I am a part of this film, I thought I am one of seven characters. (I thought) it will not be a launch for me, it will be a launch for other actors in the film.

But things kept changing and life decided things for me.

But I did not comprehend what box office is. I did not understand that if a film is released, what is the impact of its collection on my career and my life. For me, it was a big thing that I am coming on the silver screen.

Now, one-and-a-half years later, I am still processing its impact.

But how can I be afraid of this? Because this is what I want to do. How can I be scared of coming to the theatres when this is exactly what my dream is? The consequence of that is a different thing, but my work and my goal will remain the same.

I am very grateful that I am coming to cinema. Of course, I am hoping people will like the film, but that's about it.

'My Hands Were Shaking When...'

IMAGE: Vedang Raina and Alia Bhatt in Jigra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedang Raina/Instagram

What are your favourite Imtiaz Ali films?

My favourite used to be Rockstar, but right now, it is Amar Singh Chamkila. I think with Chamkila, he really evolved as a director.

Rockstar had the biggest impact on me during my teenage years. I was trying to be a musician at that time. Even before acting, I had a passion for singing. I used to perform at school, college, and inter-school festivals.

You have sung in Main Vaapas Aaunga. What was the experience like working with A R Rahman?

Actually, when we were recording, he was not in Mumbai. I was recording with Hiral (Viradia, the music editor).

I used to talk to him only on video call.

To do something for Mr Rahman is a dream come true for any singer. The opportunity I got, I can't even put it into words how much it means to me.

My hands were shaking when I was watching him. I was just hoping that he would like my singing so much that my voice would remain in the film. Touch wood, that happened.

Singing requires a certain riyaaz for an artist. What does an actor do?

With music, I didn't even realise that my practice is going on. Since I was in the 10th grade, I would pick up the guitar, and sing in my free time. I really want to learn Indian classical music. My dream is to give it time and learn it properly.

If we talk about acting, till now, I have done various workshops. Like between Jigra and this film, there was a big gap, so I did workshops then. I did some workshops after The Archies too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedang Raina/Instagram

You often speak about Kashmir, which is your family's ancestral homeland. If given an opportunity, would you like to play a Kashmiri on screen?

Absolutely. I am a Kashmiri Pandit, and very attached to Kashmir.

I went to Kashmir in 2023 for the first time and enjoyed that experience.

I couldn't believe that my parents and grandparents lived there. To see all those things, it felt like a storybook. My parents used to say that they would come to Dal Lake and get ice cream.

Imtiaz sir takes real interest in Kashmir, very similar to his interest in Punjab. Some of his films have a Kashmir backdrop like Highway, Rockstar and Laila Majnu, the film he wrote. We talked a lot about Kashmiri food, Kashmiri culture, Kahwa chai...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedang Raina/Instagram

Main Vaapas Aaunga is about Partition and displacement. Were there any moments while filming that left an impact on you?

That phase of the shoot when Partition actually happens, that was a very tough time.

We have all heard stories, but when I went to Amritsar and visited the Partition Museum, I saw a lot of things for the first time. I also heard a lot of stories from those people, who actually migrated from there to here.

You see my character go through a journey from where he is a happy, carefree guy, in love with a girl. But then he has to move from the place he loves.

When he shouts 'main vaapas aaunga', he is saying that to the girl he loves. But he is also saying that to the land he is so attached to.

It felt visceral, when it comes to my own story, the story of Kashmir. I have heard it from my grandparents, but there is a similarity in this feeling. I still felt it so strongly.