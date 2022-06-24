News
Varun Takes Natasha On A Movie Date

Varun Takes Natasha On A Movie Date

By Rediff Movies
June 24, 2022 17:17 IST
Varun Dhawan shows off his new film, JugJugg Jeeyo, to his family and friends from the industry.

 

Varun Dhawan looks excited as he arrives with wife Natasha Dalal.

 

Earlier in the day, he was busy promoting the film with co-star Kiara Advani.

 

Anil Kapoor, who plays his father, has been going all out to promote the film too.

 

YouTuber and Mismatched actor Prajakta Koli makes her Bollywood debut with this film.

 

Maniesh Paul, who plays Varun's brother-in-law, provides a lot of the laughs.

 

Vicky Kaushal arrives for screening with...

 

His younger brother Sunny Kaushal.

 

Rakul Singh, who had been spotted on a lunch date earlier in the day, extends it to a movie.

 

Boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani seems happy to comply. 

 

Tamannaah Bhatia glows in white.

 

Why is Zaheer Iqbal so serious?

 

Aparshakti Khurana seems pleased.

 

Hairstylist Aalim Hakim arrives with wife Shano Hanspal.

All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
'People Want To Watch Sunshine Films'
What Makes Marriage Work? Varun Tells Us
What Anil Kapoor Finds VERY VERY TOUGH
Elvis Review
'CUET is a very good initiative'
Shinde Unsure If Rebels Will Stay Loyal To Him
2002 riots: SC lauds SIT probe that exonerated Modi
