Varun, Sunny, Ahan At Border 2 Success Bash

Anurag Singh's Border 2 released over the three-day Republic Day weekend, and is a superhit already. So its team members got together for a success bash in Mumbai.

Key Points Border 2 earned over Rs 190 crore (Rs 1.9 billion) by Day 4.

Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor are among the many who have praised the film.

Border 2 gives competition to Dhurandhar's impressive run at the box office.

Sunny Deol gives Bollywood yet another massive hit. Whether it will beat his previous blockbuster Gadar 2, remains to be seen. Here, he poses with Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

Janhvi Kapoor praises Varun's performance and says, 'I am so proud of you @varundvn. You KILLED IT. Goosebumps and the whole team!!! What an experience.'

Alia Bhatt gives a shoutout to Border 2: 'Such a beautiful film.. @anurag_singh_films what fabulous performances by the entire cast!!!!! @iamsunnydeol @diljitdosanjh @ahan.shetty @sonambajwa @monajsingh @medhaarana @anyasinghofficial & my dear friend has hit it out of the park!!! Doing what he does best pouring his heart & soul into every single frame.. so happy for you @varundvn what a smashing start to the year! Congratulations to the entire team.'

Sonam Bajwa plays Manjit Sekhon, Diljit Dosanjh's wife, in Border 2.

Anya Singh plays Sudha Rawat, Ahan Shetty's wife.

OTT actor Medha Rana plays Varun's wife, Dhanvanti Devi Dahiya. Interestingly, she comes from an army background, where three generations of men have served in the Indian Army.

Mona Singh joins the other ladies in the film, Anya Singh, Medha Rana and Sonam Bajwa.

Paramvir Cheema plays Subedar Nishan Singh.

Singer Roopkumar Rathod is among the many voices of Border's hugely popular song, Ghar Kab Aaoge, which has been retained in the new film.

Sonu Nigam lends his voice to Border 2 songs like Ghar Kab Aaoge, Mohabbat Ho Gayi Ha and Mitti Ke Bete.

Vishal Mishra has sung Border 2 songs like Pyaari Lage, Jaate Hue Lamhon and Ghar Kab Aaoge.

The original Border Director J P Dutta takes up production duties in the sequel, along with daughter Nidhi Dutta. Nidhi is seen here with husband Binoy Gandhi and mum Bindiya Goswami.

Palak Muchhal with husband Mithoon.

Palak sings the song Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai while Mithoon recreates the songs in the sequel.

Producers Shiv Channana and Bhushan Kumar along with Director Anurag Singh flank Varun and Sunny.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff