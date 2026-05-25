Varun-Salman Celebrate David Dhawan In 'Bittersweet' Way

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will be David Dhawan's last film, and reason enough for a David Dhawan Film Festival.

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde and Varun Dhawan star in David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Key Points David Dhawan is set to retire from filmmaking after Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai releases.

Karan Johar praised David's significant contributions to Bollywood's commercial comedy genre, calling him an 'institution'.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, is described as a family entertainer with humour, music, and romance.

Most of us have grown up on David Dhawan's slice of humour.

Now, you can watch his many blockbusters on the big screen once again, as PVR INOX celebrates the David Dhawan Film Festival.

The festival is touring multiplexes as a lead-up to his upcoming release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

This is a bittersweet moment for David Dhawan fans as Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is said to be his last film, and the end of his 40-plus year career.

'This is my 46th film...'

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan and Salman Khan.

David Dhawan with son Varun and Salman Khan, the star of many of his hits.

David's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, will release on June 5. The story revolves around a chaotic love triangle and features the dance hit Chunari Chunari from David's Salman Khan starrer Biwi No I (1999).

'This is my 46th film, and entertaining my audience continues to give me the biggest joy. The film has all the ingredients of a classic family entertainer, humour, confusion, music, and heart,' David Dhawan says in a press note.

Karan Johar announced that David Dhawan has decided to retire after the release of his upcoming comedy.

Calling DD an 'institution' in Indian cinema, KJo posted, 'Yesterday when I went to Davidji's celebration and he told me this was going to be his last film... had a bittersweet reaction in my heart.. here's filmmaker who is responsible for creating and entire Genre of films.... DAVID DHAWAN film spells entertainment!'

Karan, who celebrates his birthday today, May 25, added, 'What must he feel saying this when he is an institution that so many filmmakers have taken forward as inspiration.... He LOVED and RESPECTED and CELEBRATED by our fraternity.... There's NO opposing that!!!'

David Dhawan and Salman Khan collaborated on films like Chal Mere Bhai, Judwa, Partner, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, Biwi No 1 and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

David gave Chunky Pandey one of the biggest hits of his career: Aankhen.

David's grand niece Anjini Dhawan.

Medha Shankr.

David teamed up with Govinda for 18 blockbusters like Taaqatwar, Swarg, Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen, Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Banarasi, Deewana Mastana, Hero No 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Kunwara, Jodi No 1, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Partner and Do Knot Disturb.

Govinda did not attend but his children Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja represented their dad.

Ramesh Taurani and wife Varsha Taurani flank David's wife Karuna Dhawan.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary.

Arjun Kapoor.

Anu Malik.

Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sameer.

With inputs from ANI.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff