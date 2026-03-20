Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Visit Manish Malhotra's Home

Manish Malhotra's mother passes away at the age of 94, and his friends from the film industry visit his home to support him.

Key Points Manish Malhotra's mother Garima passed away on March 19.

Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon came by to support Manish.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan arrived to give Manish solace at his time of grief.

Film folks made sure to be by Manish Malhotra's side when his mother Garima passed away on March 19, at the age of 94.

The designer was meant to have a show at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, but he cancelled it, following her death.

Manish was very close to his mother, and has once told Subhash K Jha, "For me, I think as far as I can remember, from the age of five or six, I was in love with cinema and clothes. I used to dance to every song. I used to cut my mother's sari."

"My mother, who came from undivided India, was always conscious of English, so she gave me a tuition teacher in Standard 1. My mother told me a story that the tuition teacher told my mother, 'Mrs Malhotra, your son keeps commenting on my shoes not matching my dress, but he doesn't study.' She encouraged my love for cinema."

Varun Dhawan, seen here with wife Natasha Dalal, shares a close bond with Manish Malhotra, as the duo worked on the actor's debut film, Student Of The Year. Varun is also related to Manish -- his mother Karuna is the designer's cousin.

Ananya Panday.

Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chaddha.

Raveena Tandon.

Sidharth Malhotra and Malaika Arora.

Kiara Advani.

Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya.

Angad Bedi.

Neha Dhupia.

Arjun Kapoor.

Karan Johar with Nandita Mahtani.

Karisma Kapoor.

Taha Shah Badussha.

Alizeh Agnihotri with her mum, Alvira Agnihotri.

The paps clamour to get photographs of the mourners at Manish Malhotra's home.

Photographs: Viral Bhayani, curated by Hemant Kumar Shivsharan, Manisha Kotian/Rediff