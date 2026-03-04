Varun, Katrina, Ananya Celebrate Holi

Film folk celebrated Holi and captured their happy moments on social media.
Varun Dhawan celebrates with wife Natasha Dalal and wishes, 'Happy holi to everyone around our planet. Praying for peace and brotherhood.'
Farhan Akhtar makes quite an impression.
Ananya Panday makes Holi with her cute friends.
It's an extra special Holi for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, as they celebrate baby Vihaan's first festival. Celebrating with them are Kat's sister Isabelle Kaif and brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal.
Nick Jonas shares a throwback moment with Priyanka Chopra.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.
Soha Ali Khan plays Holi with Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya.
It's a family celebration for Kriti Sanon, and her parents Geeta and Rahul Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben.
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are 'grateful for these colours, these smiles, and this family'.
Neil Nitin Mukesh twins with wife Rukmini and daughter Nurvi.
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough play Holi.
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dhaiya get romantic.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff