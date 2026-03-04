HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Varun, Katrina, Ananya Celebrate Holi

Varun, Katrina, Ananya Celebrate Holi

March 04, 2026 14:47 IST

Film folk celebrated Holi and captured their happy moments on social media.

  • Bollywood celebrated Holi with family and shared some festive moments online.
  • It's an extra special Holi for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, and their baby, Vihaan.
  • Nick Jonas shares a throwback picture with Priyanka Chopra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan celebrates with wife Natasha Dalal and wishes, 'Happy holi to everyone around our planet. Praying for peace and brotherhood.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar makes quite an impression.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday makes Holi with her cute friends.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

It's an extra special Holi for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, as they celebrate baby Vihaan's first festival. Celebrating with them are Kat's sister Isabelle Kaif and brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick Jonas shares a throwback moment with Priyanka Chopra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan plays Holi with Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

It's a family celebration for Kriti Sanon, and her parents Geeta and Rahul Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are 'grateful for these colours, these smiles, and this family'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh twins with wife Rukmini and daughter Nurvi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough play Holi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dhaiya get romantic.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

