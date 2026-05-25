Varun Dhawan Gets Emotional At Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer Launch And Kisses...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Band, Baaja, And Fun Vibes

The venue for the launch event had an unusual first sight of bandwallahs lined up in bright red uniforms, ready with their brass instruments. The space was dotted with large cut-outs featuring the lead trio in their glamorous avatars.

Varun made a stylish entry on an ATV, but without his two beautiful leading ladies. The pillion seat had Papa Dhawan instead, who looked rather nervous for the ride.

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan at the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai launch event. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

The band quickly launched into action, as if the event needed its own background music! Mrunal and Pooja joined Varun, with the trio smiling and chuckling as they posed for the shutterbugs.

The trailer showcases the comic chaos of Varun's double romance with Mrunal and Pooja. It leans into the vibe of Priyadarshan's Garam Masala as Varun's character navigates the confusion without letting the two women discover the truth about each other.

The trailer has same problematic elements that Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was earlier subjected to. And it looks like social media is going to have a field day with this one.

The film also features Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill along with Rakesh Bedi, who is riding on his Dhurandhar popularity and was missing from the event.

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde, Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur at the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai launch event. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

'Everyone Should Have A Son Like Varun'

The event took a sombre turn when David became emotional while speaking about his son. Fighting back tears, he praised Varun for being a devoted son and always looking after him so well.

"In the hospital, he used to sleep with me when I was there, what more do you want? As an actor, he is improving. Whatever you want, he can deliver. But as a father, if I tell you, everybody should have a son like him."

Varun, who also looked visibly emotional at that moment, gently consoled his father and planted a kiss on his cheeks.

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan at the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai launch event. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

What Is It Like To Be A 'David Dhawan Hero'

Varun, who reunites with his father after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No 1, reflected on what it feels like to be a "David Dhawan hero".

"To work with him is like playing with fire," Varun said.

"As an actor, you have to be ready because he can give you any kind of scene, any kind of situation. He will randomly tell you to talk in this accent, or do this, or do that, or say a dialogue this way. You are always in the line of fire."

"You have to be a very good actor to be in his cinema. And that's why he casts only good actors."

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde, Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, David Dhawan, Ramesh Taurani at the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai launch event. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

David Dhawan said he prefers his films to be called "entertainment" and not just comedy. He referred to the late director Manmohan Desai as his guru, calling him as the "highest grade of entertainment".

Making her return to the comedy space after Son of Sardaar 2, Mrunal cheerfully said she has always wanted to do a comedy film with David Dhawan. She added that working on Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has improved her comic timing.

WATCH: What David Dhawan told Mrunal Thakur before they began Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Was My Vacation Film'

Speaking about Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Pooja Hegde said she had been looking to do a comedy film, especially over the past few years after back-to-back emotionally taxing roles.

"I always feel that if a girl can do comedy, it'S a gamechanger. Of course, I really love serious films, but when I get back after pack-up from a shoot, I watch something which has comedy in it," she said.

"David Dhawan sir has had these iconic heroines, whether it was Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita (Sen), or Juhi Chawla, and the common thing was that they could really do comedy. For me, that was a really important part if you want to be a commercial entertainer. It was my vacation film, to be honest," she said.

WATCH: Varun Dhawan on stepping into Salman Khan's shoes for Chunnari Chunnari

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Pooja said she was worried about expressing any concerns to David Dhawan on set, so her co-star Varun became her bridge, adding that he has been "really sweet".

Varun quickly added that he and Pooja went to the same school in Mumbai and have known each other since.

"He was my senior, and didn't know I existed. I was really shy back then," she said with a laugh.

IMAGE: Team Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai at the launch event. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai arrives in cinemas on June 5.