Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya pans the recreated version of Chunnari Chunnari in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen in the song Chunnari Chunnari from Biwi No. 1.

Key Points Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya slams the recreated version of Chunnari Chunnari, saying Varun Dhawan 'cannot become Salman Khan' by reusing old hit songs.

Abhijeet calls the remix 'like a bhajan' and says the romantic essence of the original track from Biwi No. 1 has been lost.

The singer says the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai never approached him before recreating the iconic number.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya has panned the recreated version of his iconic 1999 track Chunnari Chunnari in Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

The original voice behind the chartbuster, which featured in the Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor starrer Biwi No. 1, expressed his dismay over the recreation.

'Varun Dhawan can't become Salman Khan'

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde, Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur in the song Chunnari Chunnari from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

'Yeh gaana Salman ki life ka biggest song tha. Jab aayi thi, tab se ab tak trending hai. Salman Khan ki life ka sabse bada hit hai Chunnari Chunnari. Uss waqt ek rising star tha, not a superstar. (This was the biggest song of Salman Khan. Since it came out, the song has been trending.),' Abhijeet declared.

'The actor (Varun Dhawan) has only done second-hand films, especially when his father (David Dhawan) directed the original films. He also uses the same songs that were once a hit,' Abhijeet added.

'Varun Dhawan iss gaane se Salman Khan nahi ban sakta (Varun Dhawan can't become Salman Khan by doing these songs). There is a big difference between Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan,' he said.

Recreated Chunnari Chunnari sounds 'more like a bhajan'

'When I heard the song, I thought it was a bhajan. Chunnari Chunnari was originally a romantic track, and they have now turned it into a bhajan,' Abhijeet quipped.

Abhijeet also revealed that the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai did not reach out to him before recreating Chunnari Chunnari.

'If they had approached me for the remake, I would still rethink before doing it. My original version had a lot of acting. I am very happy that I didn't do the song because it would have've degraded. The way we did it in the original version, Varun couldn't have done it the same manner. He played it safe,' the singer shared.

Chunnari Chunnari has been picturised on Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

As soon as the song was unveiled, it left the Internet divided, with many slamming the track.

The comment section under the TIPS post was flooded with reactions from netizens who expressed their disappointment over the recreated version.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will release in theatres on June 5.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff