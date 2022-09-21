Varun, Anusha, Sophie: Who's the better dancer?

Sophie Choudry has reason to celebrate -- her song, Gori Hai, which released on August 24 this year, is a huge success.

Inspired by the hit Gori Hai Kalaiyan originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Shabbir Kumar for Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada in the 1990 film, Aaj Ka Arjun, Sophie created a ramped-up modern version.

Sophie Choudry looks svelte in a green bodycon dress.

Varun Dhawan, who launched the song in August, helps Sophie celebrate.

Neha Dhupia shows you just how good a blazer looks on a dress.

Neha's hubby, Actor Angad Bedi, opts for a comfy look.

Is that what Dia Mirza gifted Sophie -- hari hari chudiyan?

Actually, that's a nod to the song's lyrics.

She brings along her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi.

Dia was recently spotted at the airport with her step-daughter, Samaira Rekhi.

Sophie teaches Anusha Dandekar the signature Gori Hain step.

Freddy Daruwala turns up in black.

Chunky Pandey makes eyes at the camera.

Sophie's close friend Manish Malhotra is all smiles.

Sophie cuts the cake.

Varun does the honours.

And there they go, dancing. Can Varun match steps with Anusha and Sophie?

Everyone has to show off their kalaiyaan :)