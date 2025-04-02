Val Kilmer Dies At 65

Photograph: Kind courtesy Val Kilmer/Instagram

Val Kilmer, who had been battling cancer for years, passed away on April 1 at his Los Angeles home due to pneumonia. He was 65.

The Hollywood actor is best known for his memorable role Iceman in Top Gun (1986), a role that he reprised in his last film, Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.

He is also known for his roles like Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman Forever and Jim Morrison in The Doors.

Rediff.com's Raja Sen had once written about Val Kilmer's Batman outing, 'Val nailed the role, managing to pull off groan-able lines like 'It's the car, right? Chicks love the car' with ease, while convincingly hammering the baddies.'

Val Kilmer's daughter Mercedes Kilmer confirmed the tragic news to The New York Times.

The actor was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and recovered two years later. He made his last public appearance in June 2019.

IMAGE: Val Kilmer in his breakout role in Top Gun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Val Kilmer/Instagram

Val Kilmer made his debut with 1984's comedy Top Secret in which he played rock idol Nick Rivers.

He got married to Joanne Whalley, his co-star in 1988's Willow, but it ended in divorce. They have two children, Mercedes and Jack.

In his 2021 documentary called Val, the actor discussed how cancer affected his life.

'Now that it's more difficult to speak, I want to tell my story more than ever,' Kilmer says in the documentary, according to People.

'I can't speak without plugging this hole (in his throat). You have to make the choice to breathe or to eat,' People quotes him.

Val Kilmer had to have his meals through a feeding tube and he says, 'It's an obstacle that is very present with whoever sees me.'