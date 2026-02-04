Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit Accuses Husband Of Extra-Marital Affair

'There are many photos with her and I am just unable to concentrate on my work.'

IMAGE: Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandrika Gera /Instagram

Key Points Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl accused her husband of an extra-marital affair in a viral video.

Chandrika claimed to have evidence and appeared emotional while addressing the issue.

Social media reacted strongly as her husband has not responded yet and some felt it is scripted.

Internet personality Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the "Vada Pav Girl," has found herself in the middle of a controversy after accusing her husband Yugam Gera of having an extra-marital affair.

Chandrika is a former Bigg Boss Over The Top (OTT) contestant.

She shot to prominence by selling vada pav -- a beloved Mumbai street snack -- in a lively and stylish manner that quickly caught the eye of social media users after which she got the new name as 'vada pav girl'.

The allegations against her husband of cheating surfaced through a video that has since gone viral across social media platforms, drawing intense public attention.

Chandrika Dixit Makes Serious Allegations in Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandrika Gera (@chandrika.dixit)

IMAGE: Chandrika Dixit accuses husband Yugam Gera. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandrika Gera/Instagram

In the video circulating online, Chandrika Dixit appears visibly emotional as she addresses her followers. She claims that she recently discovered information that led her to believe her husband was involved in an extra-marital relationship. While she did not reveal specific names or details, her statements were direct and personal, marking a rare moment of vulnerability from the social media figure.

"I am going to work. Taking care of child and here my husband is chatting with other women and having an extra-marital affair. What point he wants to prove? I have been keeping mum for the last two months but now I cannot take it," says Vada Pav girl in the viral video.

'I Have Evidence': Chandrika Breaks Down While Addressing Alleged Affair

IMAGE: Chandrika Dixit with husband Yugam Gera. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandrika Gera /Instagram

In the viral video, Chandrika stated that she possesses evidence to support her claims, though she stopped short of sharing it publicly.

Breaking down while speaking, she expressed feelings of betrayal and emotional distress, saying the situation had deeply affected her personal life. Her emotional appeal quickly resonated with viewers, contributing to the video's rapid spread.

"There are many photos with her and I am just unable to concentrate on my work," says Vada Pav girl.

She then shows her husband's picture on mobile smiling with another girl whose photo is blurred and not visible.

Social Media Reacts to Chandrika Dixit's Claims

IMAGE: Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandrika Gera /Instagram

Reactions online have been mixed. While many users expressed sympathy and support for Chandrika, others urged caution, calling for privacy and restraint until all sides of the story are heard.

Several fans also highlighted the pressure public figures face when personal issues become public discourse, especially in the age of viral content.

Some fans also felt it was staged and scripted video.

"This couple are together and they are fooling people," wrote one user on 'X'.

Another added, "The only reason she ever got famous was because of such controversies! Who knows if this is just one of her new scripts to get famous online again? Never trust a woman crying on the internet, specially the ones who have already done it more than once on the internet!""

No Response Yet From Chandrika Dixit's Husband

IMAGE: Chandrika Dixit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandrika Gera /Instagram

As of now, Chandrika Dixit's husband has not issued any public statement addressing the allegations. The silence has further fuelled speculation online, though no official confirmation or denial has been made.

The situation continues to unfold, with audiences closely watching for further developments. Chandrika has not clarified whether she plans to pursue legal action or share additional details in the future.

