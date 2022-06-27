Vaani To Play A Porn Star?

A look at film folk that Photographer Pradeep Bandekar met over the weekend.

Vaani Kapoor heads to Dinesh Vijan's office; she stars in his film, Sarvagunn Sampanna.

Directed by debutant director Shonli Rattan, Vaani will play a small-town girl who resembles a popular porn star.

It's gym time for Sara Ali Khan.

Kiara Advani wants to see how fans like her new film, JugJugg Jeeyo, so she takes a break from shooting to visit a theatre in Bandra (northwest Mumbai).

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar go on a lunch date.

Neha Dhupia is also lunching... with her friends.

Rakul Singh greets the photographers.

Yami Gautam gets clicked outside a salon.

Gauahar Khan lets her hair down.

Karan Kundrra takes girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash out for dinner.

Mouni Roy returns from her Turkish holiday with husband Suraj Nambiar.

Ridhima Pandit celebrates her 32nd birthday on June 25 with cake and...

Ekta Kapoor!

Raveena Tandon attends too.

Did you know that Ridhima worked as Raveena's manager before she turned to acting?

Ridhi Dogra picks black for the evening.