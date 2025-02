Vaani Parties With Hrithik-Rekha

The Roshans and their friends celebrated the success of the Netflix docu-series with a grand party over the weekend.

Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan and chacha Rajesh Roshan partied with their friends who were a part of their story in The Roshans.

Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik and Rekha reunite, giving us major nostalgia about their Koi... Mil Gaya days.

Ameesha Patel made her debut in the blockbuster Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai which made Hrithik an overnight superstar.

Neetu Kapoor had a busy weekend, as she attended back-to-back parties with the Roshans and with the Kapoors, celebrating Randhir Kapoor's 78th birthday.

Shashi Ranjan has directed The Roshans.

Pashmina Roshan with dad Rajesh Roshan.

Shashi Ranjan's daughter Akansha Kapoor Ranjan.

Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar.

Alka Yagnik gets a kiss from Rekha.

Hrithik and Ameesha catch up.

Meet the Roshans: Rajesh Roshan, his wife Kanchan, daughter Pashmina, Hrithik Roshan, his sister Sunaina, Rakesh Roshan, his wife Pinky, Hrithik's son Hrehaan, Sunaina's daughter Suranika Soni and Rajesh's son Eshaan.

Anu Malik with daughter Anmol.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com