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Vaani, Mithila, Nawaz's Candid Confessions

By REDIFF MOVIES June 25, 2026 15:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Film folk attended the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026, and participated in panel discussions in the morning, followed by the awards ceremony later in the day.

Here's taking a look at the morning session, where some of them made a few revelations.

Key Points

  • Vaani Kapoor confessed that she is trying her hand at writing a script.
  • Mithila Palkar admitted that while the interesting offers are 'not enough' she can now 'pick and choose'.
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke about his first pay cheque.

Rakul Singh

Rakul Singh blooms in a floral dress.

 

Pooja Hegde

Like Pooja Hegde's outfit?

 

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar.

 

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha.

 

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor made a confession that she's 'needed to do something creative to feel alive' and tried her hand at scriptwriting. But 'it's not finished yet'!

 

Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar has been an actor for over a decade, but admits candidly that while the interesting offers are 'not enough' she can now 'pick and choose'.

 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui made a heart-warming revelation, where he said what he did with his first pay cheque. His mother had loaned her jewellery, and he used his first pay cheque to get it back.

 

Maanvi Gagroo, Sumeet Vyas and Amol Parashar

Tripling stars Maanvi Gagroo, Sumeet Vyas and Amol Parashar.

 

Baby Do Die Do Director Nachiket Samant and Producer Saquib Saleem flank the film's leading lady, Huma Qureshi.

 

Shriya Pilgaonkar

Shriya Pilgaonkar.

 

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda.

 

Raddhika Madan

Raddhika Madan.

 

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar.

 

Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta.

 

Helly Shah

Helly Shah.

 

Elli AvrRam

Elli AvrRam.

 

Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra.

 

Rasika Dugal

Rasika Dugal.

 

Ridhima Pandit

Ridhima Pandit.

 

Ahsaas Channa

Ahsaas Channa.

 

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal, who really wowed us in Raakh.

 

Boman Irani

Boman Irani.

 

Karan Tacker

Karan Tacker.

 

Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit Samrat.

 

Jim Sarbh

Jim Sarbh.

 

Rahul Dev

Rahul Dev.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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