Vaani, Mithila, Nawaz's Candid Confessions

Film folk attended the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026, and participated in panel discussions in the morning, followed by the awards ceremony later in the day.

Here's taking a look at the morning session, where some of them made a few revelations.

Key Points Vaani Kapoor confessed that she is trying her hand at writing a script.

Mithila Palkar admitted that while the interesting offers are 'not enough' she can now 'pick and choose'.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke about his first pay cheque.

Rakul Singh blooms in a floral dress.

Like Pooja Hegde's outfit?

Bhumi Pednekar.

Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Vaani Kapoor made a confession that she's 'needed to do something creative to feel alive' and tried her hand at scriptwriting. But 'it's not finished yet'!

Mithila Palkar has been an actor for over a decade, but admits candidly that while the interesting offers are 'not enough' she can now 'pick and choose'.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui made a heart-warming revelation, where he said what he did with his first pay cheque. His mother had loaned her jewellery, and he used his first pay cheque to get it back.

Tripling stars Maanvi Gagroo, Sumeet Vyas and Amol Parashar.

Baby Do Die Do Director Nachiket Samant and Producer Saquib Saleem flank the film's leading lady, Huma Qureshi.

Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Kriti Kharbanda.

Raddhika Madan.

Manushi Chhillar.

Sayani Gupta.

Helly Shah.

Elli AvrRam.

Ridhi Dogra.

Rasika Dugal.

Ridhima Pandit.

Ahsaas Channa.

Ali Fazal, who really wowed us in Raakh.

Boman Irani.

Karan Tacker.

Pulkit Samrat.

Jim Sarbh.

Rahul Dev.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff