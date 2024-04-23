Usha Uthup, Mithun Get Padma Bhushan Awards

Usha Uthup and Mithun Chakraborty were among those who were conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award for their outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Bhushan upon Usha Uthup. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ ANI Photo

Usha Uthup expressed her happiness upon receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan award.

"I am so, so happy. I am overflowing with joy. Tears are visible in my eyes, you all can see," Usha Uthup said, after receiving the award.

"For me, this is the biggest moment of my life... to be recognised and appreciated by your country and, of course, by your government. What more could one ask for, truly?

"I feel so good because if you are a classical singer or a classical dancer, or if you are classical in your art, then it's natural to eventually receive an award. But for people like us... we are ordinary people, so to be chosen for the Padma award is such a huge thing. I believe in peace and brotherhood, and I believe that together, as a united force, we can do things for each other... make them smile through my music. That's all I'm interested in," she added.

In a career spanning over five decades, Usha Uthup has enthralled audiences with several hit songs such as Ramba Ho Ho, Hari Om Hari, Koi Yahan Aha, One Two Cha Cha Cha and Darling among others.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Bhushan upon Mithun Chakraborty. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I am very happy. I have never asked for anything for myself from anyone in my life. I am very happy because when someone receives so much respect and honour, it's the happiest moment," Mithun said after receiving the award.

"When I received the call informing me that I was being awarded the Padma Bhushan, I was silent for a minute because I hadn't expected it. Thank you to everyone on the committee who selected me," he added.

Mithun made his debut in films with Mrigayaa in 1976, and since then, he has been entertaining audiences with his versatile acting skills.

His portrayal of a Santhal rebel earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor in his first film. Later, he won two more National Film Awards for his roles in Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998).

He was recently seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files.