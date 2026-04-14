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Usha Mangeshkar: 'Now, Even Ashadidi Is Gone'

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 14, 2026 16:06 IST

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'Ashadidi always said it like it was, never minced words. She was not afraid of the truth.'

Lata Mangeshkar, Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle and Usha Mangeshkar

IMAGE: The Mangeshkar Sisters: Lata, Meena, Asha and Usha in their youth. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lata Mangeshkar/Instagram

Key Points

  • 'It feels like one by one, our family is being wiped out.'
  • 'They were two different singers. It's like comparing the sun with the moon.'
  • 'That the sisters were at war made interesting news. But there was never any truth to it.'
 

Usha Mangeshkar, the youngest sister among the famous siblings, is now a bereft soul.

"Latadidi's going was hard enough on all of us, particularly me. I was like her shadow, accompanying her everywhere. Even the colour of the sari that I wore every day was decided by Didi. Now, Ashadidi is also gone. It feels like one by one, our family is being wiped out," she tells Subhash K Jha.

Dispelling Rivalry Myths

Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Lata Mangeshkar and Meena Khadikar

IMAGE: Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Lata Mangeshkar and Meena Khadilkar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lata Mangeshkar/Instagram

Reacting to the comparisons between the two sisters, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, Ushaji says, "There was no reason to compare them. They were two different singers. It's like comparing the sun with the moon. The rivalry between them was a public perception. That the sisters were at war made interesting news. But there was never any truth to it."

"All of us siblings share a very close bond. All of us looked up to Latadidi as the head of the family. Ashaji never took an important decision without consulting Didi."

Ashadidi's Unfiltered Spirit

Ushaji says she will miss her sister's outspoken bearing: "Ashadidi always said it like it was, never minced words. She was not afraid of the truth. That transparency of honesty showed in her singing."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA

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