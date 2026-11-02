Urvashi Rautela Is A Pataka This Diwali

Bollywood actresses brought glamour to Producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash.

Key Points Producer Anand Pandit and his wife Roopa hosted a pre-Diwali party at their home.

Urvashi Rautela, Daisy Shah, Gauahar Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Ameesha Patel, Poonam Dhillon arrived in festive outfits.

The guest list was unending at Roopa and Anand Pandit's Diwali party.

Pandit, who has produced films like the Dhamaal movies, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, The Big Bull and Chehre, threw the doors open for one of the grandest Diwali parties of the season.

Urvashi Rautela looks gorgeous in her pink sari, designed by Aanchal Sawhney Mahajan.

Daisy Shah glows in a green and mustard lehenga choli.

Krystle D'Souza makes the most of her blues.

Gauahar Khan picks a sharara for the evening.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi goes floral.

Sonam Bajwa.

Ameesha Patel.

Tanishaa Mukerji.

Sonnalli Seygall.

Nyrraa Banerji.

Mahima Chaudhry.

Padmini Kolhapure.

Poonam Dhillon.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff