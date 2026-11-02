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Urvashi Rautela Is A Pataka This Diwali

By REDIFF MOVIES November 02, 2026 13:06 IST 1 Minute Read

Bollywood actresses brought glamour to Producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash.

Key Points

  • Producer Anand Pandit and his wife Roopa hosted a pre-Diwali party at their home.
  • Urvashi Rautela, Daisy Shah, Gauahar Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Ameesha Patel, Poonam Dhillon arrived in festive outfits.

The guest list was unending at Roopa and Anand Pandit's Diwali party.

Pandit, who has produced films like the Dhamaal movies, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, The Big Bull and Chehre, threw the doors open for one of the grandest Diwali parties of the season.

 

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela looks gorgeous in her pink sari, designed by Aanchal Sawhney Mahajan.

 

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah glows in a green and mustard lehenga choli.

 

Krystle D'souza

Krystle D'Souza makes the most of her blues.

 

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan picks a sharara for the evening.

 

Suchitra Krishnamoothy

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi goes floral.

 

Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa.

 

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel.

 

Tanishaa Mukerji

Tanishaa Mukerji.

 

Sonnalli Seygall

Sonnalli Seygall.

 

Nyrraa Banerji

Nyrraa Banerji.

 

Mahima Chaudhry

Mahima Chaudhry.

 

Padmini Kolhapure

Padmini Kolhapure.

 

Poonam Dhillon

Poonam Dhillon.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

PanditDiwaliUrvashi RautelaDaisy ShahGauahar Khan

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