Urmila, Mouni, Shalini At Shabana Azmi's Holi Party

Urmila, Mouni, Shalini At Shabana Azmi's Holi Party

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 03, 2026 15:35 IST
March 03, 2026 15:35 IST

It's a riot of colours at Shabana Azmi's Holi party.

Key Points

  • Shabana Azmi throws her annual Holi party at her home in Mumbai.
  • Her close friends like Urmila Matondkar, Divya Dutta and Richa Chadha make sure to party with her.
  • Javed Akhtar, Baba Azmi Azmi and Tanvi Azmi are among the hosts.

Shabana Azmi wanted to keep her Holi celebrations low-key this year due to the escalating West Asia tensions, but it's sure hard to keep from celebrating the festival of colours.

The actor invited her girl gang, and then some more, over to her Mumbai home, Janki Kutir, and everyone made pretty pictures.

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar, arrives in white, and gets ready to drench herself in colours.

 

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi

Hosts Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.

 

Baba Azmi and Tanve Azmi with Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi's brother Baba Azmi with his wife, Tanvi.

 

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi shows off her dance moves.

 

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.

 

Gulshan Grover

Gulshan Grover arrives dancing.

 

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy.

 

Shalini Panday

Shalini Pandey had worked with Shabana Azmi in the crime series, Dabba Cartel.

 

Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta.

Photographs: Viral Bhayani, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
