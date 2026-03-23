Urmila Matondkar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn Condole With Manish Malhotra

Film folk attended the prayer service for Manish Malhotra's mother in Mumbai.

Key Points Manish Malhotra's mother Garima passed away on March 19.

Gauri Khan, Kajol, Twinkle were at the prayer meet for Mrs Malhotra.

Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, whose mother Sridevi was close to Manish Malhotra, were not spotted at the ceremony.

Manish Malhotra held a prayer service for his mother Garima Malhotra, who passed away on March 19. She was 94.

The designer's friends and colleagues attended the event, supporting him in his time of grief.

Urmila Matondkar, whose look in Rangeela was one of Manish Malhotra's greatest successes, at the prayer meet.

Kajol, Nysa and Ajay Devgn.

David Dhawan with wife Karuna, who is Manish Malhotra's cousin, and their elder son, Rohit Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Madhoo.

Gauri Khan.

Gauahar Khan.

Sayani Ghosh.

Sophie Choudhry.

Twinkle Khanna.

Manish Malhotra was very close to his mother, and once said this about her.

Manish Malhotra's nephew Punit Malhotra.

Sunil Grover.

Bobby Deol.

Anu Malik.

Madhur Bhandarkar.

Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff