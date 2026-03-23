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Home  » Movies » Urmila Matondkar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn Condole With Manish Malhotra

Urmila Matondkar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn Condole With Manish Malhotra

By REDIFF MOVIES
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March 23, 2026 12:11 IST

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Film folk attended the prayer service for Manish Malhotra's mother in Mumbai.

Key Points

  • Manish Malhotra's mother Garima passed away on March 19.
  • Gauri Khan, Kajol, Twinkle were at the prayer meet for Mrs Malhotra.
  • Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, whose mother Sridevi was close to Manish Malhotra, were not spotted at the ceremony.

Manish Malhotra held a prayer service for his mother Garima Malhotra, who passed away on March 19. She was 94.

The designer's friends and colleagues attended the event, supporting him in his time of grief.

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar, whose look in Rangeela was one of Manish Malhotra's greatest successes, at the prayer meet.

 

Kajol, Nysa and Ajay Devgn

Kajol, Nysa and Ajay Devgn.

 

Karuna, David Dhawan and Rohit Dhawan

David Dhawan with wife Karuna, who is Manish Malhotra's cousin, and their elder son, Rohit Dhawan.

 

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

 

Urmila Matondkar

Madhoo.

 

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan.

 

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan.

 

Sayani Ghosh

Sayani Ghosh.

 

Sophie Choudhry

Sophie Choudhry.

 

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna.

 

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra was very close to his mother, and once said this about her.

 

Punit Malhotra

Manish Malhotra's nephew Punit Malhotra.

 

Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover.

 

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol.

 

Anu Malik

Anu Malik.

 

Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar.

 

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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