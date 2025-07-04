HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Uorfi-Nikita Win The Traitors

Uorfi-Nikita Win The Traitors

Source: ANI
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 04, 2025 15:27 IST

x

IMAGE: Nikita Luther and Uorfi Javed. Photographs: Kind courtesy Nikita Luther and Uorfi Javed/Instagram

After weeks of drama, strategy, and suspense, The Traitors saw its grand finale on Thursday.

Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther were the crowned winners, taking home the trophy and a prize money of Rs 7,005,000.

They were the 'Innocent' players, who outsmarted the 'Traitors' Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha.

While Purav had been seen as one of the most honest players on the show, he was voted out in the final roundtable.

 

The show began with 20 celebrities, including Maheep Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Apoorva Makhija, Raftaar, Mukesh Chhabra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, Sahil Salathia, Jannat Zubair, Elnaaz Nourozi, Harsh Gujral, Janvi Gaur, Uorfi, Nikita, and Purav.

The show was hosted by Karan Johar.

The makers have now planned to renew the show for a second season.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Traitors Review
The Traitors Review
'Will Never Be Traitor To People I Love'
'Will Never Be Traitor To People I Love'
'I Was Just Trying To Win Hearts'
'I Was Just Trying To Win Hearts'
'You Don't Have To Be A Traitor In Life'
'You Don't Have To Be A Traitor In Life'
Just Who Is Elnaaz Norouzi?
Just Who Is Elnaaz Norouzi?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Highest Indian Test Scores

webstory image 2

Top 10 Medical Schools In The World

webstory image 3

8 Countries That Read The Most

VIDEOS

'Why are Hindus being assaulted', asks Maha min amid Marathi row0:46

'Why are Hindus being assaulted', asks Maha min amid...

Watch drone view as Kallanai Dam ensures smooth water distribution across Cauvery Delta Zone6:02

Watch drone view as Kallanai Dam ensures smooth water...

'China gave Pak live inputs on our vectors during Op Sindoor'4:09

'China gave Pak live inputs on our vectors during Op...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD