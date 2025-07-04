Uorfi-Nikita Win The Traitors

IMAGE: Nikita Luther and Uorfi Javed. Photographs: Kind courtesy Nikita Luther and Uorfi Javed/Instagram

After weeks of drama, strategy, and suspense, The Traitors saw its grand finale on Thursday.

Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther were the crowned winners, taking home the trophy and a prize money of Rs 7,005,000.

They were the 'Innocent' players, who outsmarted the 'Traitors' Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha.

While Purav had been seen as one of the most honest players on the show, he was voted out in the final roundtable.

The show began with 20 celebrities, including Maheep Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Apoorva Makhija, Raftaar, Mukesh Chhabra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, Sahil Salathia, Jannat Zubair, Elnaaz Nourozi, Harsh Gujral, Janvi Gaur, Uorfi, Nikita, and Purav.

The show was hosted by Karan Johar.

The makers have now planned to renew the show for a second season.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff